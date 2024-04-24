Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Kirkman®, a premier global leader in the dietary supplement industry, has introduced the first certified prenatal supplement that follows FIGO's (International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics) position and recommendation after their October 2023 FIGO Statement. https://www.figo.org/resources/figo-statements/toxic-chemicals-and-environmental-contaminants-prenatal-vitamins.





A recent review found that toxigenic fungi/mold/yeast were found in many of the supplements tested.1 This same review found that heavy metal contamination in 5% of products exceeded safety limitations, with no mechanism for removing them from the market. Of even greater concern, a recent sampling of 26 commonly used prenatal vitamins, including one prescription brand, found that 40% exceeded the established level of lead toxicity, and toxic elements like aluminum, titanium, thallium, and nickel were detected in every sample.2

As most regulatory agencies are limited to removing products once they are proven unsafe, but not from keeping them off the market initially, the most effective approach to ensuring safety of Prenatal Vitamins is a process that tests products post-manufacturing and pre-marketing to establish that toxic chemicals and contaminants are not present.

P2i, Preconception to Infancy, represents a groundbreaking approach aimed at minimizing exposure to potentially toxic chemicals that can impact the health of a pregnancy and an infant. Safe prenatal vitamins, like P2i by Kirkman®, can promote the well-being of infants. P2i means this vitamin is free from toxic chemicals identified by leading scientists from around the world as dangerous to the health of mom and baby. Following a solid scientific foundation, P2i by Kirkman offers comprehensive evidence-based guidance that enhances pregnancy outcomes.

P2i by Kirkman prenatal supplement passes very stringent testing protocols for 24 Heavy Metals, 120 environmental contaminants, 9 allergens, Microbials, Aerobic plant count, Coliforms, E. coli, Listeria, Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, Salmonella, Staphylococcus Aureus, Yeast, and Mold. In addition to being recognized as the Top Supplement Manufacturing Company in 2023 by the Food Business Review, Kirkman has developed the P2i by Kirkman prenatal supplement with the support and guidance of OBGYN's, becoming the only Purity-Certified prenatal product in the market.

"We are very excited about launching this prenatal supplement to benefit the human development journey. Knowing that environmental toxins and heavy metals during childbearing years can create issues for the pregnancy, we were determined to develop a product that meets the FIGO recommendations to benefit both mother and child," said Eric Gripentrog, CEO of Kirkman. "I would like to thank the Kirkman team and the OBGYNs that helped us source clean raw materials, design the formulation, and pass the rigorous testing certification process."

To learn more about P2i by Kirkman and their certified prenatal supplement, visit their website: https://www.kirkmangroup.com/p2i-prenatal.html

About Kirkman

Kirkman has been producing specialty nutritional supplements since 1949. Its goal is to offer the cleanest, most up-to-date, and highest quality dietary supplements for children, adults, and people with dietary sensitivities and special requirements. Kirkman works with leading researchers, doctors, and scientists to develop these products with the best balance of nutrients, in dosages that are easy to administer. The majority of its products are free of the nine ingredients the FDA has identified as major food allergens (milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soy, and sesame) and are hypoallergenic -- free of the additives such as colorings and flavorings to which many consumers are sensitive. Kirkman takes great pride in being a leading provider of dietary supplements to everyone, including people with dietary sensitivities. Kirkman's unique position to significantly affect the lives of its customers with effective products inspires the company to maintain the highest level of scientific excellence in the research, development, and manufacturing of its supplements.

References:

