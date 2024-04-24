Vastned Belgium: Announcement of the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 24, 2024

Vastned Belgium organised an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 24 2024.
The General Meeting of Vastned Belgium approved all items on the agenda:
- Approval of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023, as well as the allocation of the result.
- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2023.
