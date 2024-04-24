Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Frankfurt
24.04.24
17:20 Uhr
29,800 Euro
+0,200
+0,68 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 18:10
55 Leser
Vastned Belgium: Announcement of the results of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 24, 2024

Vastned Belgium organised an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 24 2024.

The General Meeting of Vastned Belgium approved all items on the agenda:

- Approval of the statutory annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2023, as well as the allocation of the result.

- Approval of the Remuneration Report for 2023.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Results General Meeting - 24 April 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ce258f70-bdef-4d80-8601-493a2712fbca)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
