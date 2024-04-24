Dizal Pharmaceutical: Breakthrough in Lung Cancer Treatment: Dizal to Unveil Groundbreaking Results of Sunvozertinib for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR Exon 20 Insertion Mutations at 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Topline results from Dizal's global pivotal phase II WU-KONG1 Part B study of sunvozertinib will be showcased in a featured oral presentation at the conference.

SHANGHAI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizal (SSE:688192), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing groundbreaking new medicines for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases, announced today that two abstracts featuring the latest data on sunvozertinib in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion (exon20ins) mutations will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on May 31 through June 4 in Chicago.

In a featured oral presentation, Dizal will highlight topline results from its WU-KONG1 Part B study. This multinational pivotal phase II trial, conducted across ten countries and regions, including the U.S., the EU, and China, investigates the efficacy and safety of sunvozertinib in patients with relapsed or refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring EGFR exon20ins mutations.

"We are very pleased that the inaugural global pivotal study of sunvozertinib is selected for oral presentation at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting again" said Xiaolin Zhang, PhD, CEO of Dizal.

He added, "Last year, sunvozertinib was selected for oral presentation based on the results from WU-KONG6 study, a pivotal study in China. It was subsequently approved in China, making sunvozertinib the world first and only oral drug for the treatment of lung cancer patients with EGFR exon20ins mutations. WU-KONG1 Part B is the equivalent study with patients from Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Preliminary analysis showed similar results to the WU-KONG6 study. With Breakthrough Therapy Designation, we are working closely with the US FDA, EMA and other regulatory agencies to accelerate its NDA submission."

Multiple clinical trials have consistently demonstrated the transformative potential of sunvozertinib as a single, oral agent to treat NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins mutations. A randomized, global phase III study (WU-KONG28), comparing sunvozertinib vs. platinum containing doublets, is ongoing in the first-line setting.

In addition to the oral presentation, one other abstract has been selected for a poster presentation. This poster will focus on plasma ctDNA biomarker analysis in patients with EGFR exon20ins NSCLC who have undergone treatment with sunvozertinib. The aim is to investigate the correlation between baseline EGFR exon20ins mutations and the anti-tumor effectiveness of sunvozertinib, along with potential strategies to address resistance to the drug.

Dizal presentation details during ASCO 2024

Lead Author Abstract Title Presentation Details Prof. James Chih-Hsin Yang A multinational pivotal study of sunvozertinib

in platinum pretreated non-small cell lung

cancer with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations:

Primary analysis of WU-KONG1 study Abstract #8513 Rapid Oral Abstract Session Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic June 1, 2024, 4:30 PM-6:00 PM CDT S406 Prof. Mengzhao Wang Plasma ctDNA biomarker study in patients with

non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR exon 20

insertion mutation treated with sunvozertinib Abstract #8563 Poster Session Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic June 3, 2024, 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT Hall A

Abou t sunvozertinib (DZD9008)

Sunvozertinib is an irreversible EGFR inhibitor discovered by Dizal scientists targeting a wide spectrum of EGFR mutations with wild-type EGFR selectivity. In August 2023, sunvozertinib received approval from NMPA to treat advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins mutations after platinum-based chemotherapies. The approval is based on the results of WU-KONG6 study, the pivotal study of sunvozertinib in platinum-based chemotherapy pretreated NSCLC with EGFR exon20ins mutations. The primary endpoint of the study was the confirmed overall response rate (cORR) as assessed by the Independent Review Committee (IRC) reached 60.8%. Anti-tumor efficacy was observed across a broad range of EGFR exon20ins subtypes, and in patients with pretreated and stable brain metastasis. In addition, sunvozertinib also demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity in NSCLC patients with EGFR sensitizing, T790M, and uncommon mutations (such as G719X, L861Q, etc.), as well as HER2 exon20ins mutations.

Sunvozertinib showed a well-tolerated and manageable safety profile in the clinic. The most common drug-related TEAEs (treatment-emergent adverse event) were Grade 1/2 in nature and clinically manageable.

Two global pivotal studies are ongoing in = 2nd line (WU-KONG1 Part B) and 1st line setting (WU-KONG28), respectively, in NSCLC patients with EGFR Exon20ins mutations.

Pre-clinical and clinical results of sunvozertinib were published in peer-reviewed journals Cancer Discovery (IF:39.397) and The Lancet Respiratory Medicine (IF: 76.2).

About Dizal

Dizal is a biopharmaceutical company, dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. The company aims to develop first-in-class and groundbreaking new medicines, and further address unmet medical needs worldwide. Deep-rooted in translational science and molecular design, it has established an internationally competitive portfolio with two leading assets in global pivotal studies and one already launched.

To learn more about Dizal, please visit www.dizalpharma.com, or follow us on Linkedin or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", and "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Dizal, are intended to identify certain forward-looking statements. Dizal does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections, and understandings of the management of Dizal with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond Dizal's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Dizal's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal, and social conditions.

Dizal, the Directors, and the employees of Dizal assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained on this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turnout to be incorrect.

Contacts

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Business Development: [email protected]

SOURCE Dizal Pharmaceutical