The global market for Pet Care estimated at US$203.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$305.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Veterinary Care segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Pet Care

Global Pet Care Market: Prospects Outlook

Dogs Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market

Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products

Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot

Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)

Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Cats (in Million)

Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Birds (in Million)

Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets

Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019

Competition

Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio

Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Pet Care Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market

Shift towards Sustainable Products

Custom-made Foods Products with Healthy Ingredients

Telemedicine Gaining Prominence

Advanced Wearable Collars

Gains for Private Brands

Online Ordering Social Media

Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending on Pet Care Products

Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization

Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations

Pet Health Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market

Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance

Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets

Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods

Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods

Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein

Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities

Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases, Spending on Pet Care Rises

OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health Supports Demand

North America OTC Pet Medication Market by Application (in %): 2023

Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives Growth

US Pet Grooming Services Market by Service Type (in %): 2023

Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity

Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners

Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels, 2023

Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in Pet Care Market

Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market

Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment Services

Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry

Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to Veterinary Care

Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape

Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry

E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth

Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type (in %): 2023

Global Wet Pet food Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2023

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

