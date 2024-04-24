The "Pet Care Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pet Care estimated at US$203.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$305.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
Pet Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Veterinary Care segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Pet Care market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Key Report Features
The report features profiles of 190+ featured companies. A selection of companies in the report includes:
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|571
|Forecast Period
|2023 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$203.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$305.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Pet Care
- Global Pet Care Market: Prospects Outlook
- Dogs Cats: Major Categories of Pet Care Market
- Pet Food Leads the Global Pet Care Market
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- Rise in Pet Ownership Spurs Demand for Pet Care Products
- Pet Facts Around the World: Snapshot
- Global Pet Dog Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Dogs (in Million)
- Global Pet Cat Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Cats (in Million)
- Global Pet Birds Population: Top Countries Ranked by Number of Pet Birds (in Million)
- Millennial Generation Leads Ownership of Pets
- Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019
- Competition
- Players Eye Acquisitions to Strengthen Portfolio
- Recent M&A Activities in the Global Pet Food Market
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Pet Care Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Notable Trends with Major Significance for Global Pet Care Market
- Shift towards Sustainable Products
- Custom-made Foods Products with Healthy Ingredients
- Telemedicine Gaining Prominence
- Advanced Wearable Collars
- Gains for Private Brands
- Online Ordering Social Media
- Pet Humanization Trends Drives Pet Owners in Increase Spending on Pet Care Products
- Pet Humanization Paves Way for Premiumization
- Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
- Pet Health Wellness: An Overriding Theme in the Pet Care Market
- Functional Pet Treats Grow in Importance
- Pet Foods Segment: Driven by Passion for Pets
- Premiumization Trends Find Favors Intensifies in Pet Foods
- Dry Food Preferred Over Wet Foods
- Rise in Preference for Raw Pet Foods and Animal Protein
- Rising Demand for Pet Nutraceuticals Adds New Growth Opportunities
- Driven by Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic and Foodborne Diseases, Spending on Pet Care Rises
- OTC Pet Medications: Growing Awareness about Pet Health Supports Demand
- North America OTC Pet Medication Market by Application (in %): 2023
- Pet Grooming Services: Focus on Appearance and Hygiene Drives Growth
- US Pet Grooming Services Market by Service Type (in %): 2023
- Pet Grooming Products Gain Popularity
- Pet Insurance Finds Acceptances among Pet Owners
- Global Pet Insurance Market by Sales Channels, 2023
- Direct-to-Consumer Business Model Supports Personalization in Pet Care Market
- Emerging Trends in the Pet Technology to Transform Pet Care Market
- Advent of Innovative Technologies Improves Veterinary Treatment Services
- Select Innovations in Pet Care Industry
- Telemedicine Set to Bring About Significant Changes to Veterinary Care
- Digital Revolution Transforms Pet Care Distribution Landscape
- Major Retail Channels in the Pet Food Industry
- E-Commerce Platforms Register Dramatic Growth
- Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type (in %): 2023
- Global Wet Pet food Market by Distribution Channel (in %) for 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxkxpe
