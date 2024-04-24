Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHB1 | ISIN: DK0061686714 | Ticker-Symbol: XH0
Frankfurt
24.04.24
15:29 Uhr
9,130 Euro
-0,320
-3,39 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRODRENE A&O JOHANSEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRODRENE A&O JOHANSEN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2024 | 18:06
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S: Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires Stockholm-based "Svenska VA-Grossisten AB"

Albertslund, 24th April 2024


Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires Stockholm-based "Svenska VA-Grossisten AB"

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S has entered into a purchase agreement with the Stockholm-based company "Svenska VA-Grossisten AB", marking a significant step forward in AO Sweden's geographic expansion. With this acquisition, AO achieves an important position in the Stockholm area, thereby enhancing its ability to serve nationwide customers in Sweden.

"Svenska VA-Grossisten AB", based in Vallentuna north of Stockholm, was established at the end of 2022. In its first fiscal year, the company achieved a revenue of 87 million Swedish kronor (equivalent to 57 million Danish kroner) and an EBITDA of 14 million Swedish kronor (equivalent to 9 million Danish kroner).

CEO Niels A. Johansen says:
"With the acquisition of Svenska VA-Grossisten, we not only gain a new team and a new site to our business in AO Sweden, but we also gain a foothold in the capital area of Sweden. Today, AO Sweden is a market leader within water and drainage, in the southern and western area of Sweden. By expanding our business in Sweden, we not only aim to serve the customers in Stockholm but also to be able to serve the nationwide customers in Sweden."

The acquisition is expected to be finalised during Q2 of 2024.

Kind regards

BRØDRENE A & O JOHANSEN A/S

Niels A. Johansen
CEO


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.