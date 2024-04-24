Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
WKN: 852654 | ISIN: US8825081040 | Ticker-Symbol: TII
Tradegate
24.04.24
18:31 Uhr
164,40 Euro
+9,86
+6,38 %
24.04.2024
Driving Sustainability Forward: Nichole Jones-Dooley's Eco-Vision at Mary Kay Earns 2023 TxN 20 Honors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Mary Kay

Meet Nichole Jones-Dooley, our Plant Manager at our Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing and R&D Facility. Nichole, having over 15 years of experience in cosmetics manufacturing and supply chain management, leads with a focus in sustainability and positive impact.?

Nichole's main focus? Enhancing our water stewardship. This initiative underscores our pledge to environmental sustainability, reflecting our broader mission to empower communities with access to clean water. Our work in water conservation is a direct testament to our ability to seek advancements through operational efficiencies.?

Mary Kay was named a 2023 TxN 20 Honoree by Texan by Nature for our continued commitment to conservation and environmental sustainability in Texas. Mary Kay was ranked as one of the top businesses leading conservation and environmental sustainability in Texas. Texan by Nature annually celebrates Texas-based companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to conservation and sustainability. This year's recognition underscores our longstanding dedication to integrating sustainable practices into our business operations and our innovative approach to preserving the environment.

Read the full scoop on Nichole's eco-vision on the Texan by Nature blog at: https://lnkd.in/g94zj66J

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Mary Kay
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
