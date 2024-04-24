Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Aperam S.A.: Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2023

DJ Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2023 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Sustainability 
Aperam publishes its 'made for life' report for 2023 
24-Apr-2024 / 17:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aperam announces the publication of its Sustainability Report 2023 
 
 
Luxembourg April 24, 2024 (18:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of its sustainability performance report for 
2023 called 'made for life'. 
 
Built on stakeholder inclusiveness and materiality, this report follows the '2021 GRI sustainability standard'. It has 
been reviewed by an external audit firm1 to confirm its compliance with the GRI protocol, including the reporting of 
material sustainability performance on safety results (LTIFR, TRIR and Severity rate)2, and environment results (CO2e 
and energy intensity, water withdrawals, and air emissions), including the annual certified carbon removals of our 
forest. 
 
Aperam is already recognized as an industry leader in sustainability, in particular with the stainless steel sector's 
first ResponsibleSteelTM certification earned in 2021 and confirmed in 2023 in Europe, followed by Brazil in 2023. The 
ResponsibleSteelTM certification covers all the dimensions of Social, Environmental and Corporate responsibility 
including Stakeholder Engagement. 
 
As a CO2e footprint (Scope 1+2) leading company in our market, we are proud to present the improvement of our results, 
from 0.32 in 2022 to 0.28 tCO2e/tcs3 in 2023, ahead of our 2030 goal and well below the sector's average4. This good 
performance is based on Aperam's differentiated value chain with three strategic advantages: Firstly, our optimised use 
of steel scrap in Europe, made possible by the integration of the former ELG, now Aperam Recycling; secondly, the 
charcoal that replaces extractive coke into our Brazilian Blast Furnaces; and lastly, the sequestration capabilities 
of our FSC©-certified forestry management. 
The repeat A- rating we received from CDP Climate confirmed the consistency of our approach. 
 
"2023 could have only been a typical, low cycle year but the geopolitical tensions, natural disasters and cost of 
living crises resulted in higher costs and sluggish demand for Aperam. 
Agility being one of our key values and sustainability our early and long-lasting differentiation strategy, in 2023, we 
remained committed to our social, environmental and societal responsibilities. For 2024, we will continue to grow 
Aperam Recycling, BioEnergia and Recyco organically, while looking to uncover new sustainable business models". 
 
Aperam's complete report is available at www.aperam.com under section Sustainability > Essentials > Sustainability 
Reports. It is composed of the "made for life report" and the methodology supplements, but also three country 
supplements to be released at a later stage. 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Since January 2022, the business has been organised in four primary reportable divisions: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud-Valendru: aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 661 570 250; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
[1] 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Société Coopérative (PwC). 
2 Total Recorded Injury (frequency) Rate, Lost-Time Injury (frequency) Rate and Severity rates according to the 
WorldSteel definitions (link). 
3 Figures 'all tons', including sequestration (B", certified figure as per our methodology). 
4 The latest WorldStainless's average was 0.83 tCO2e/tcs in 2021, according to the Association's 2023 report. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1888699 24-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888699&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

