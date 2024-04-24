Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has signed a cash share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €10 million.

The purchase period will start on 29 April 2024 and end, at the latest, on 31 July 2024.

Approximately 70 000 shares repurchased will be used for the 2021 free share plan for senior executives and employees. The remainder will be held by Carmila with a view to their future cancellation.

This operation falls within the framework of Carmila's share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 24 April 2024.

INVESTOR AGENDA

24 July 2024 (after market close): First half 2024 results

25 July 2024: First half 2024 results presentation

17 October 2024 (after market close): Financial information for the third quarter 2024

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2023, its portfolio was valued at €5.9 billion and is made up of 201 shopping centres, with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

Important notice

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

