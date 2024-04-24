Anzeige
24.04.2024 | 18:55
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
24-Apr-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 April 2024 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 2.15 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the first interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2024. 
 
 
As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.49p 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.66p 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:  2.15p 
 
The dividend will be paid on 24 May 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 3 May 2024. The ex-dividend date 
will be 2 May 2024. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  317745 
EQS News ID:  1888691 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888691&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 24, 2024 12:23 ET (16:23 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
