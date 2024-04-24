Turnium Technology Group Inc.: Turnium Technology Group to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 and host 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV:TTGI)(FSE:E48), an industry leader in cloud native SD-WAN, focused on improving application performance for enterprises with safe and secure multi-site connectivity without the burden of expensive dedicated bandwidth and hardware, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM (Local Time - PST). Ralph Garcea (Chairman of Turnium) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 3:00PM Eastern Time (12:00PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50405

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Turnium Technology Group, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

Contact:

Chairman: Ralph Garcea, Email: rgarcea@ttgi.io, Telephone: +1 416-304-9125

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas, Email: investor.relations@ttgi.io, Telephone: +1 416-479-9547

Media inquiries: please email media@ttgi.io.

Sales inquiries: please email sales@ttgi.io

www.ttgi.io, www.turnium.com

