Log10 Secures $7.2 Million in Seed Funding Led by TQ Ventures and Quiet Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Log10, a platform proven to help developers build and scale more accurate LLM-powered applications, today announced it has raised $7.2 million in seed funding. The seed funding was led by TQ Ventures and Quiet Capital with participation from Essence Venture Capital.

"We are grateful for the confidence our investors and early customers have placed in our company, our team and our developer-centered platform that integrates seamlessly with LLM-powered applications," said Log10 co-founder and CEO Arjun Bansal. "With this new funding, we will support continued enhancement of the technology and scale operations allowing us to help even more developers to more quickly create reliable and accurate AI applications that result in positive customer experiences."

Log10 has built a platform to help developers overcome one of the single largest hurdles to scaling LLM-powered applications - achieving high accuracy rates. By employing AI and synthetic data to mimic human review, Log10 measures and improves accuracy rates while significantly decreasing the time and expense required for manual review and debugging. As a result, Log10's customers experience faster development cycles and generate more accurate and relevant outputs.

"Arjun and I founded Log10 about a year ago with a simple mission: to significantly improve LLM application accuracy to power the best customer experiences," said Log10 co-founder and CTO Niklas Nielsen. "Our AutoFeedback solution scales human review of LLM outputs to monitor quality, alert users regarding issues, and curate high-quality datasets for fine-tuning. With the backing of our investors with deep AI, devtools and infra experience, I am very excited about what the future holds for our company and the innovative AI companies we work with."

"We are excited to co-lead Log10's seed investment round as the Company continues to expand its capabilities to increase reliable outputs from large language models," said TQ Ventures Co-Managing Partner Schuster Tanger. "The Log10 management team is highly capable and experienced. We look forward to helping them accelerate the Company's growth and are thrilled to have found such an exciting opportunity in the AI space."

"Over the past couple of years, both enterprises and startups have rushed to implement generative AI and struggled to find tools to do so quickly, reliably and in a manner that can be scaled," said Quiet Capital Partner David Greenbaum. "Log10 helps solve that problem by improving LLM accuracy, providing feedback tools, and helping startups and larger companies create best-in-class AI-driven customer experiences. We're proud to back Arjun and Nik, who are both experienced AI leaders focused on building solutions that ensure the reliable and productive use of AI."

"Log10 has been critical in enabling us to quickly react to our customer feedback and improve our product. With Log10, we can feel confident when we ship a new version of our finance AI copilot," said Didier Rodrigues Lopes, CEO of OpenBB and one of Log10's early customers.

About Log10

Based in San Francisco, Log10 measures and improves accuracy rates for LLM-powered applications while significantly decreasing the time and expense required for manual review and debugging. As a result, Log10's customers experience faster development cycles and generate more accurate and relevant outputs. Log10 was founded by Arjun Bansal and Niklas Nielsen, experienced entrepreneurs with more than 20 years of experience in the AI space in 2023. For more information on the Company's innovative tools, visit its website.

