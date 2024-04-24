CCC members BYD, CARIAD, COMPRION, Continental, Google, Huf Hülsbeck Fürst GmbH, Marquardt GmbH, and Qualcomm meet in Germany to propel technical performance without compromising security

Today, the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC), a cross-industry organization focused on the development of smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions, announced it gathered in Ulm, Germany this past week to test the latest version of the CCC Digital Key specification, release 3 version 1.1.3. This was the eighth Plugfest for this organization and its members, which included participants from BYD, CARIAD, COMPRION, Continental, Google, Huf Hülsbeck Fürst GmbH, Marquardt GmbH, and Qualcomm and served to further refine the CCC Digital Key applications, enhancing implementations, specifications, test suites, and tools.

With the CCC Digital Key Certification for NFC implementation live and the first products to reach certification expected very soon, this Plugfest focused on incorporating ultra-wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) into the next CCC Digital Key Certification, building on the capabilities already included in the current program. This will provide precision and uncompromising security for vehicle access and also open doors for the development of additional applications for connected vehicles.

"The automotive industry has worked for decades to make the driving experience more convenient through digital technologies. But unlocking the full potential of digital key, and accessibility technologies across the board, depends on a universally interoperable and secure standard," said Alysia Johnson, president of the CCC. "As an organization committed to driving global progress, we remain steadfast in our dedication to creating that standard and are thrilled to have spent time collaborating in Germany, a hub for innovation and excellence."

"We believe vehicle-to-device access will soon be a standard, expected feature for consumers, and to do this, we must be able to deliver a seamless user experience and ensure security," emphasized Dirk Hassert, development expert at Mercedes-Benz AG. "The work done to incorporate UWB and BLE, here in Ulm and ongoing as a larger membership, makes certain we can optimize value for consumers and provide fully interoperable, secure implementations. We're excited for the progress we made this past week and look forward to our continued advancements."

The next CCC Plugfest will be held June 17-21 in Hefei, China, hosted by Volkswagen Group (China) Technology Company Limited. To learn more about the Car Connectivity Consortium, please visit our website.

About the Car Connectivity Consortium:

The Car Connectivity Consortium® (CCC) is a cross-industry organization advancing technologies for smartphone-to-car connectivity solutions. The CCC represents a large portion of the global automotive and smartphone industries with more than 200 member companies. The CCC member companies include smartphone and vehicle manufacturers, automotive tier-1 suppliers, silicon/chip vendors, security product suppliers, and more. Its Board of Directors includes individuals from charter member companies Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org.

