Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A407AN | ISIN: CA9170311067 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 19:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.: Urban Infrastructure Group to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 and host 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSX-V:UIG), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large-scale new residential housing developments, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 12:30 PM (Local Time - PST). Ungad Chadda (CEO of Urban) and Gary Alves (COO and Founder of Urban) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

UIG is a new listing, having completed a Qualifying Transaction on March 22, 2024. This presentation promises to provide a deeper understanding of the Canadian residential construction landscape, showcase Urban's track record of revenue growth and profitability (with no debt and minimal CAPEX requirements) and outline the many organic and acquisitive growth opportunities in 2024 and beyond.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 3:30PM Eastern Time (12:30PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50406

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Urban Infrastructure Group, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

About Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV:UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/

Contact:

Bill Mitoulas
Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.
Investor Relations
T: +1.416.479.9547
E: bill@urbaninfrastructuregroup.com

SOURCE: Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.