Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.: Urban Infrastructure Group to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 and host 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSX-V:UIG), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large-scale new residential housing developments, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 12:30 PM (Local Time - PST). Ungad Chadda (CEO of Urban) and Gary Alves (COO and Founder of Urban) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

UIG is a new listing, having completed a Qualifying Transaction on March 22, 2024. This presentation promises to provide a deeper understanding of the Canadian residential construction landscape, showcase Urban's track record of revenue growth and profitability (with no debt and minimal CAPEX requirements) and outline the many organic and acquisitive growth opportunities in 2024 and beyond.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 3:30PM Eastern Time (12:30PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50406

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Urban Infrastructure Group, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

About Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV:UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects.

Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/

Contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.

Investor Relations

T: +1.416.479.9547

E: bill@urbaninfrastructuregroup.com

