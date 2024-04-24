Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JP36 | ISIN: SE0010441584 | Ticker-Symbol: LC8
Tradegate
19.04.24
12:11 Uhr
8,580 Euro
-0,095
-1,10 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5608,74019:53
8,6108,69019:53
PR Newswire
24.04.2024 | 19:36
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calliditas Therapeutics' 2023 Annual Report Published

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT), (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announces that the Annual Report for 2023 now is available at the company's website: www.calliditas.com

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Hillsten, Head of IR & Sustainability, Calliditas
Tel.: +46 76 403 35 43, Email: asa.hillsten@calliditas.com

This information is information that Calliditas Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on April 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit Calliditas.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of Calliditas' pipeline. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Calliditas' business, operations, clinical trials, intellectual property of the NEFECON franchise globally, competition from other companies, pipeline development, revenue and product sales projections or forecasts, 2024 revenue guidance and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Calliditas' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics--2023-annual-report-published,c3967336

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3967336/2758238.pdf

Calliditas Annual Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16574/3967336/9a2538e7ee7d898d.pdf

Annual Report 2023 Eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calliditas-therapeutics-2023-annual-report-published-302126474.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.