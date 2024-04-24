Nikon Inc.: Nikon Becomes Official Rangefinder of the LPGA and LET

Nikon to Provide COOLSHOT Rangefinders to All Active Athletes Across Both Tours

DAYTONA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Ladies European Tour (LET) proudly announce a new multi-year partnership with Nikon Inc., a leader in imaging products, optics, precision equipment and instruments.

Nikon's COOLSHOT Rangefinders will become the Official Rangefinders of both Tours, offering precision optical devices designed to deliver unparalleled accuracy in distance measurement. With cutting-edge technology and sleek design, Nikon Rangefinders promise superior performance in diverse scenarios, blending precision, innovation, and durability seamlessly to empower confident decision-making during play.

"To Nikon, this is more than a partnership - it's a fantastic opportunity to support a diverse group of amazing and talented athletes, who can use our optics and rangefinders to take their already impressive game even further," said Naoki Onozato, President and CEO, Nikon Inc. "We can't wait to see how these tours grow and thrive in the future, and we are proud to be a part of it."

As part of the partnership, LPGA and LET players will receive Nikon Rangefinders for use during competition and practice, with the rangefinders featuring a special competition mode to comply with the Rules of Golf. Nikon's commitment underscores its dedication to equipping athletes with the tools necessary for success at the highest level.

"We are so thrilled to announce Nikon as our newest official partner, providing high-quality equipment that supports the success of our athletes," said LPGA Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer Nicole Metzger. "This partnership directly benefits our athletes by providing them with top-of-the-line equipment that enhances their performance and confidence on the course. We are constantly looking to work with corporations like Nikon who share our dedication to growing and elevating the sport and empowering female athletes worldwide."

Rangefinders were first allowed in LPGA Tour competition at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with athletes now permitted to use rangefinder technology at most LPGA Tour and LET events. The Epson Tour and LET Access Series have permitted the usage of rangefinders in competition since 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Nikon to the LET family as the Official Rangefinder to the Tour for the next two years," said Fiona Harold, Commercial Director of the LET. "It's key for us that we align with partners who support our objectives, and this is a great example of that. Nikon's investment means our players will benefit from using the best equipment to enable them to excel on the golf course. Their commitment to partnering with both the LET and the LPGA shows the value they place on supporting elite female golfers competing across the globe. We are really looking forward to working with them."

