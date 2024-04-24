Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Unigold Inc. (TSXV: UGD) (OTCQB: UGDIF) (FSE: UGB1) ("Unigold" or the "Company") announces that the TSX-V has approved the expiry dates of a total of 24,062,500 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to December 31, 2024 (the "Warrant Extensions"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per common share and all other terms of the Warrants, including exercise price, will remain the same. The Warrants were issued pursuant to the following private placements:

16,053,750 warrants, including 528,750 warrants issued to insiders, were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on May 16, 2023

8,008,750 warrants, including 850,000 warrants issued to insiders, were issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on May 10, 2023

A total of 1,378,750 Warrants are held by parties who are considered to be "related parties" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants held by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. Upon receipt of the approval of the TSXV of the Warrant Extensions, a material change report in respect of the Warrant Extension will be filed by the Company.

For further information please visit http://www.unigoldinc.com or contact:

Mr. Joseph Hamilton

Chairman & CEO

T. (416) 866-8157

