Businessabc.net, part of Ztudium group partners with IEBF to offer GenerativeAI tools for SMEs, Adds Dilip Pungliya to Leadership

LONDON and NEW DELHI, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessabc.net part of ztudium group partners with Indo-European Business Forum IEBF and signed an MOU to collaborate in building tech AI-powered tools and trade corridors and technological solutions for businesses in India, UK, and Europe.

Businessabc.net is a global business abc AI, digital certification search engine, and directory marketplace that offers a fresh approach to business insights, and analytics and makes it accessible to every company, and employee, empowering knowledge-sharing and strategic insights across every level for businesses worldwide. Businessabc offers a digital hub marketplace to empower SMEs and businesses of all types with B2B, B2C, and AI-powered tools, that give them access to strategies, and insights and connect them with chambers of commerce, trade corridors, digital supply chains, provenance tools, and multi-store e-commerce solutions. The Indo-European Business Forum - IEBF is an independent, impartial organisation promoting two-way flows of trade, and investment in India, the UK, and EU member countries.

Businessabc.net owned by ztudium announces this strategic partnership with the IEBF and announces Dilip Pungliya as a new partner and Board Member to lead these endeavours. In this role, Mr. Pungliya, a tech, business, and data scientist executive will bring his extensive expertise in business strategy and digital transformation to lead key initiatives within the organisation.

The growth of Generative AI among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) worldwide has been steadily gaining momentum, and in India, the UK, and Europe a burgeoning tech ecosystem is growing awareness of the transformative potential of artificial intelligence.

IEBF and Businessabc.net join forces to expand the platform with new indexes powered by Generative AI to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and give companies a competitive edge in the market. Factors such as the availability of cost-effective AI solutions, the skilled workforce, and a global need to push towards digitalisation have contributed to the adoption of Generative AI technologies. GenAI tools and tech solutions are critical to unlocking new value for businesses and becoming the most important tools for organisations of all sizes. AI revolution through platforms such as businessabc.net semantic and GenAI search, indexes, and chatbots, can solve business problems and offer leaders integrated solutions for their growth.

IEBF has been collaborating with Governments in India, UK, and Europe,. Their contribution includes events in the UK House of Lords, Indian governmental organisations, and research and education initiatives for businesses. Created by Mr. Vijay Goel and Mr. Sunil Kumar Gupta the founders, responsibles for the organisation said about this: "We are excited to work and enhance business solutions between IEBF and Businessabc.net, part of Ztudium group. All businesses need to be aware, educated, and prepared for this new AI and digital growth tools world. Data from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) reports that GenAI is expected to add USD 450-500 billion to India's GDP by 2025 - 10% of the country's USD 5 trillion GDP target. We expect to work together to empower businesses in India, the UK, and Europe joining forces with Businessabc.net to organise strategic trade corridors, events, and Indexes."

Dinis Guarda , Founder of Ztudium / Businessabc.net, a business top thought leader, author, and Youtuber said about the partnership: "We are thrilled to work with IEBF to expand the businessabc.net solutions to India, UK, and Europe businesses and welcome Dilip Punglyia to support, lead this partnership and Ztudium group. Together we will offer cutting-edge simple tools that use genAI in business and finance. In the financial sector alone GenAI is expected to increase global gross domestic product (GDP) by 7%-nearly $7 trillion-and boost productivity growth by 1.5%, according to Goldman Sachs Research."

Dilip Pungliya, a seasoned tech, digital, and business strategy leader with more than twenty five years of experience creating data-driven solutions will be at the forefront of this partnership. Mr. Dilip Pungliya said about this: "I'm thrilled to join businessabc.net and Ztudium leadership team and contribute to the growth of the partnership with the IEBF and its holistic company's mission of driving innovation and digital transformation through cutting-edge technologies like AI, fintech, Web 3.0, Metaverse, and Blockchain. This partnership will allow us to create a digital ID, new AI data-driven generative tools, and scale growth for businesses in India, UK, and Europe, and Dilip's wealth of experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and empower businesses with transformative technologies."

About the Indo-European Business Forum

IEBF is an independent, impartial body actively promoting two-way flows of trade, and investment in India and EU member countries. Indo European Business Forum is an open forum comprising like-minded people who believe that "India can offer strong and sustained business opportunities for European Union countries". IEBF is patronised by leading personalities from both India and the EU having excellence in the fields of business, finance, real estate, and art, to name a few. Our advisory board consists of people who are determined to create a progressive world.

About the Businessabc.net ,

Founded in August 2011 by Dinis Guarda, who was joined by Sonesh Sira as board and partner some years after businessabc.net part of Ztudium group has been creating Digital Transformation, and AI tools and being recognised as one of the top global thought leaders organisations by organisations like Thinkers360.com. The company has been working and advising Fortune 500 companies and governments and offers technology products and platforms. Some of its offers are citiesabc.com, fashionsabc.com, sportsabc.org. It also manages a media division with intelligenthq.com, tradersdna.com, hedgethink.com, and services that integrate a wide range of 4IR, AI, 3D, web 3.0, and blockchain technologies solutions such as Metaverseabc. tech, MStores.shopping, iDNA.technology, and AI.DNA. The platform unveiled recently its Top 10,000 Public Companies Market Cap Index , which lists tech giants like Apple , Microsoft, Google, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Meta, and LVMH, IBM, and JPMorgan Chase & Co., from other industries at the top.

About Ztudium: The maker of 4IR, AI, Web 3.0, and Smart Cities technologies

Ztudium is a UK-based global maker of leading proprietary intellectual property and technologies that integrate Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. The company creates technology products, platforms, media, and services that integrate fintech, smart cities, Web 3.0, AI, Metaverse, and Blockchain. Ztudium collaborates with multiple governments, organisations, educational institutions, and business networks worldwide.

