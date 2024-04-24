Momentum Telecom: Momentum Unveils Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

New offering moves businesses forward in the modern workplace

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, today announced the launch of Momentum Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, a comprehensive service designed to take business communications to new levels of efficiency and accessibility.

Operator Connect represents a significant leap forward in the realm of communications, empowering businesses with seamless connectivity and enhanced customer experiences. This pioneering service allows companies to effortlessly manage their Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) calling through Microsoft Teams, leveraging the power of Microsoft's ecosystem while enjoying Momentum's unparalleled reliability and expertise in communication solutions.

"We are thrilled to introduce Operator Connect, a game-changer in the world of business communication," said Rick Garcia, EVP of Product and Modern Work at Momentum. "With this innovative service, we aim to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's modern workplace."

Key features of Operator Connect include:

Seamless Integration: Operator Connect seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, enabling businesses to handle calls directly within the Teams interface, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity. Engaging Customer Experience: Operator Connect enables businesses to provide their customers with a superior communication experience with quick and efficient access to support and services. Scalability and Flexibility: Operator Connect allows businesses of all sizes to scale, providing the flexibility needed to adapt to evolving communication needs. Robust Security: Security is paramount in today's digital landscape. Operator Connect ensures end-to-end encryption and compliance with industry-leading security standards, providing businesses with peace of mind. 24/7 Support: Momentum's dedicated support team is available round the clock to assist businesses with any issues, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted communication experience, now with 99.999% reliability backed by Microsoft and Momentum.

"With the launch of Operator Connect, Momentum is poised to seize a significant market opportunity. By leveraging the power of Microsoft Teams and our expertise in telecom solutions, we're tapping into a growing demand for seamless, integrated communication platforms. This offering further solidifies Momentum as a leader in driving innovation and transforming the way organizations connect and collaborate," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO of Momentum.

Momentum's Operator Connect is now moving businesses forward and offering a new era of communication excellence. To learn more visit gomomentum.com

About Momentum:

Momentum is a leading global managed cloud services provider, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including global connectivity, MS Teams, and managed network solutions including SD-WAN. With a customer-centric approach and history of delivering exceptional results, Momentum empowers businesses to thrive in today's modern workplace.

