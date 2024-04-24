Rezolut, LLC: Assured Imaging Expands Into Virginia Through Pivotal Partnership, Advancing Its Commitment to Saving Lives Through Innovation in Underserved Areas

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / A partnership with HealthWorks for Northern Virginia brings Rezolut, the parent company of Assured Imaging, into its 17th state of operation. This expansion into the greater Washington, DC, area marks a significant step forward for Assured Imaging, a leading national provider of breast imaging services that aims to provide accessible healthcare through strategic collaboration.

HealthWorks for Northern Virginia is dedicated to providing excellent and affordable medical, dental, and behavioral health at its five locations in Loudoun and Fairfax County. With the addition of imaging services at its Leesburg location, HealthWorks now provides greater access to comprehensive women's health services to patients from all backgrounds, ages, and income levels in the Washington, DC, region.

"Our Leesburg center now offers both screening and diagnostic mammography and breast ultrasound, utilizing the latest technology in women's imaging and read by board-certified, breast fellowship-trained radiologists," said Tonya Adkins, MD, CEO of HealthWorks. "Our collaboration with Assured Imagine helps us fulfill our promise to make excellent, affordable care accessible to our community. We are committed to providing the highest quality of care, ensuring the health and well-being of our patients."

Dr. Jin Kim, CEO of Rezolut, affirmed, "Our philosophy is centered around marrying technical innovation and superb clinical leadership with a state-of-the-art, patient-centric experience, so we're able to advance our mission of early detection and save more lives."

Assured Imaging is an integrated provider of women's imaging services with an emphasis on mobile and white-label mammography services. Its mission is to help provider partners screen all their patients for breast cancer. Now operating in 11 states, Assured provides turnkey mammography solutions for long-term and event-based screenings. To learn more about Assured Imaging, visit www.assuredimaging.com.

Rezolut is a national platform of diagnostic medical imaging services. A vertically integrated company, Rezolut partners with private practices, imaging centers, and hospital systems to offer comprehensive turn-key breast imaging services, including 3D screening and diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasound, and cancer risk assessment, to develop personalized care plans for at-risk women. Rezolut currently owns and operates 42 imaging centers nationally. Additionally, this partnership marks Rezolut's 19th white-label women's imaging location. To learn more about Rezolut, visit www.rezolut.com.

HealthWorks for Northern Virginia is laser-focused on providing excellent and affordable medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare in our communities by being compassionate, culturally competent, and accessible to all. HealthWorks has five locations in throughout Fairfax and Loudoun Counties. For more information about HealthWorks for Northern Virginia, visit www.hwnova.org.

