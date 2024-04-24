Leading inventory software solution provider earns Omnichannel Analytics Solution of the Year honor

In recognition of its innovation and impact, Katana Cloud Inventory, a fast-growth inventory software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced its selection as a 2024 RetailTech Breakthrough Award winner. This accolade honors Katana's leadership in the retail sector, recognizing its Omnichannel Analytics Solution.

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates the world's best companies, products and services in the retail industry. Winners are chosen after a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a panel of a variety of experts, highlighting Katana Cloud Inventory's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of retailers worldwide.

"We're proud to be named a winner in the 2024 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards," said Kristjan Vilosius, CEO and founder of Katana Cloud Inventory. "Our dedicated worldwide team is determined to make retail management easy by giving businesses the advanced tools they need to succeed and grow in today's world. This recognition is a testament to our hard work and dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive tangible results for our customers."

Katana Cloud Inventory features a comprehensive cloud-based inventory management platform designed to streamline operations, optimize inventory levels, and enhance overall efficiency for retailers of all sizes. By leveraging advanced technology such as demand planning and forecasting, Katana Cloud Inventory empowers retailers to make data-driven decisions, minimize stockouts, and maximize profitability.

As the retail industry continues to evolve and embrace digital transformation, Katana Cloud Inventory is committed to leading the charge in innovation and customer success. The company is focused on continually enhancing its solutions to improve the retail experience through its state-of-the-art inventory management technology.

For more information about Katana Cloud Inventory and its award-winning platform, visit www.katanamrp.com.

About Katana Cloud Inventory

Katana's cloud inventory platform gives businesses the visibility they need to make the right decisions. With Katana as the central source of truth, businesses can build their own tech stack of best-in-breed solutions that make it easy to order, store, and sell physical goods. Founded in 2017, Katana's portfolio of more than 1,500 companies ranges from multi-million-dollar businesses to hobby makers, supporting over $2 billion in combined sales revenue in 2022. To date, Katana's founding team has raised more than $51 million in funding from VC firms and angel investors and scaled its team of six to 150 employees across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania.

