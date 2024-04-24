Redishred Capital Corp. Release of Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Results, and Investor Conference Call Timings Updated

Redishred has updated the release date for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 financial results to Monday, April 29th, 2024.

Similarly, the Company's Investor Conference Call is now scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, April 30th, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Call In Number: 1-800-319-4610

Mr. Hasham and Mr. Brar look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements

Redishred's year ended December 31, 2023 Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

About Redishred Capital Corp.

Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States and Internationally. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. PROSHRED® currently services over 41 markets in the United States. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED® franchise businesses in the United States. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates seventeen corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generates stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT) Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.comwww.redishred.com

Phone: (416) 849-3469 Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT) Harjit Brar, CPA, CA

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer harjit.brar@redishred.com

www.redishred.com

Phone: (437) 328-6639 Fax: (905) 812-9448

