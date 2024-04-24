Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"). On April 23, 2024, the Board of Directors of InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. appointed Paul Skene as director of the company. Paul is a veteran in the Utah commercial real estate industry where he has owned, managed, operated, and built successful commercial real estate brokerage ventures. Most recently, he launched Capital Property Advisors, and previously was Co-Founder and Managing Principal of Cresa Salt Lake City. Paul has successfully represented many local and Fortune 500 companies. Paul also is an InsuraGuest shareholder.

"Paul's vast experience and deep market knowledge provides invaluable insight to InsuraGuest's strategic planning. His sound guidance, spanning a full range of product types and transaction structures, will make him a trusted and valuable voice on our Board of Directors," said Douglas Anderson, InsuraGuest's CEO and Chairman of the Board.

Paul replaces Christopher J. Panos, a former Board member who resigned as such effective April 23, 2024. Paul fills the casual vacancy in the membership of Board created by Chris's departure.

InsuraGuest Technologies Inc.

Harnessing the Power of Technology to Reinvent Insurance

InsuraGuest Technologies (TSXV: ISGI) (OTCQB: ISGIF) is an insurtech (insurance+technology) company serving the needs of the hospitality industry. Insurance is administered by InsuraGuest Agency, LLC., DBA InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, Salt Lake City, UT License No. 736373. Programs offered through: InsuraGuest Insurance Agency, and InsuraGuest Risk Purchasing Group, LLC. Insurance Products underwritten by Crum & Forster, Crum & Forster is a registered trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company.

CA/LIC: 6001686

For more information, visit: www.InsuraGuest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. There is no assurance that this new business product offering or other planned products will be successful. The insurance industry is intensely competitive in the business owner policy sector, and the Company's competitors have significantly more resources than the Company. Acceptance by potential customers is difficult to predict, particularly in the case of new products and disruptive technologies. If the Company fails to achieve market acceptance it will significantly impact its results and financial resources. Achieving market acceptance may require advertising budgets that exceed the Company's current resources and require the Company to seek additional debt or equity financing. There is no assurance that such financing will be available at reasonable prices or at all.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

