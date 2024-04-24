Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 22:02
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appulse Corporation - Reporting 2023 Results

(Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange - Symbol 'APL')

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or "the Corporation") today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial results to December 31, 2023, reflect the November 1, 2023, sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned and sole operating subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. ("CUI") to GEA Canada Inc. Information providing details of the transaction have been published on SEDAR+. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "APL". The terms of the sale comprised a base price of $10 million, inclusive of an intercompany debt repayment, and subject to certain working capital and net debt adjustments, with the resulting purchase amount payable in cash.

Inclusive of the gain realized upon the sale of CUI, net income for Appulse for the 2023 fiscal year was $1,688,000 ($.11 per share). Consolidated net income for the prior year ended December 31, 2022 was $238,000 ($.02 per share). Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 was $8,361,000, comprised of total assets of $9,001,000 less liabilities of $640,000. The comparative shareholders' equity at December 31, 2022 was $6,607,000, comprised of total assets of $10,386,000 less liabilities of $3,779,000.

The final cash compensation under terms of the sale of CUI was $10,105,000, from which $750,000 was placed under an escrow agreement in support of standard indemnities provided under terms of the sale agreement and $1,100,000 was applied to retire outstanding banking obligations of the Corporation. The remaining balance, net of certain administrative costs and taxes, has been held in interest yielding investments while management and the Board of Directors evaluate future investment alternatives with the goal of maximizing value to the shareholders.

Further information on Appulse can be obtained on the SEDAR+profile of Appulse at www.sedarplus.ca. Certain statements in this release may be forward looking and the reader is cautioned that such information, although considered reasonable by the Corporation at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Doug Baird, President, or Dennis Schmidt, CFO
Telephone: (403) 807-0717
Email: dbaird@shaw.ca or dennis@balisardo.ca

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.