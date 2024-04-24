Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
WKN: 889712 | ISIN: US4195961010 | Ticker-Symbol: 25F
München
24.04.24
15:35 Uhr
Havertys to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on May 2, 2024

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT; HVT.A) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, May 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on May 2.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT; HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 124 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys



View the original press release on accesswire.com

