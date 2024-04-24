Highlights

Net business wins in the quarter of $2,654 million; a net book to bill of 1.27, an increase of 9.9% on quarter one 2023.

Closing backlog of $23.4 billion, an increase of 2.5% on quarter four 2023 and 10.1% on quarter one 2023.

Quarter one revenue of $2,090.4 million representing an increase of 5.7% on prior year revenue and 5.4% on a constant currency basis.

Quarter one adjusted EBITDA of $444.0 million or 21.2% of revenue, an increase of 11.3% on quarter one 2023.

GAAP net income for the quarter of $187.4 million or $2.25 per diluted share, an increase of 59.6% on quarter one 2023 diluted earnings per share.

Quarter one adjusted net income was $288.5 million or $3.47 per diluted share, an increase of 19.7% on quarter one 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share.

Days sales outstanding of 49 days at March 31, 2024, a decrease from 54 days at March 31, 2023, and an increase from 47 days at December 31, 2023.

$275.0 million repayment made on Term Loan B debt in quarter one. Net debt balance of $3.1 billion at March 31, 2024 with net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8x.

Updating full-year 2024 financial guidance with revenue in the range of $8,480 $8,720 million, representing a year over year increase of 4.4% to 7.4%, and adjusted earnings per share* in the range of $14.65 $15.15, representing a year over year increase of 14.5% to 18.5%. Adjusted earnings per share to exclude amortization, stock compensation, restructuring, foreign exchange and transaction-related integrated-related adjustments.

ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

CEO, Dr. Steve Cutler commented, "ICON reported a strong start to the year in quarter one, with revenue growth of 6% year over year, and net bookings up 10% over quarter one 2023, resulting in a net book to bill ratio of 1.27 times. Adjusted earnings per share grew a robust 20% on a year over year basis, reflecting our efficient service delivery and strong cost control. Our performance is reflective of the current favorable demand trends across our industry, as well as the further development of strategic customer partnerships.

With the positive results in quarter one and consistent outlook for the year, we are updating our full-year financial guidance range for 2024, with revenue in the range of $8,480 $8,720 million, representing growth of 6% year over year at the midpoint, and adjusted earnings per share of $14.65 $15.15, an increase of 16% year over year at the midpoint of the range."

First Quarter 2024 Results

Gross business wins in the first quarter were $3,114 million and cancellations were $460 million. This resulted in net business wins of $2,654 million and a book to bill of 1.27.

Revenue for the first quarter was $2,090.4 million. This represents an increase of 5.7% on prior year revenue or 5.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $187.4 million resulting in $2.25 diluted earnings per share in quarter one 2024 compared to $1.41 diluted earnings per share in quarter one 2023. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $288.5 million resulting in an adjusted diluted earnings per share of $3.47 compared to $2.90 per share for the first quarter 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $444.0 million or 21.2% of revenue, a year-on-year increase of 11.3%.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter one 2024 was 16.5%.

Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $327.1 million. During the quarter $27.2 million was spent on capital expenditure. At March 31, 2024, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $396.1 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $378.1 million at December 31, 2023 and $279.9 million at March 31, 2023. $50 million of the revolving credit facility was drawn down in the quarter and $55 million was repaid. Additionally, a $275.0 million Term Loan B payment was made during the quarter resulting in a net indebtedness of $3.1 billion at March 31, 2024.

Other Information

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization, stock compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, restructuring and transaction-related integration-related adjustments. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

ICON will hold a conference call on April 25, 2024 at 08:00 EDT [13:00 Ireland UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at http://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under "Investors". This calendar will be updated regularly.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our financial guidance. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as other economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, F-4, S-8, F-3 and certain other reports, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Our full-year 2024 guidance adjusted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis because the company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 41,150 employees in 102 locations in 54 countries as at March 31, 2024. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND MARCH 31, 2023 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (in thousands except share and per share data) Revenue 2,090,386 1,978,578 Costs and expenses: Direct costs (excluding depreciation and amortization) 1,471,367 1,395,546 Selling, general and administrative 177,350 200,006 Depreciation and amortization 149,181 145,126 Transaction and integration related 6,991 11,382 Restructuring 9,729 Total costs and expenses 1,804,889 1,761,789 Income from operations 285,497 216,789 Interest income 1,930 1,072 Interest expense (71,665 (86,551 Income before income tax expense 215,762 131,310 Income tax expense (28,324 (14,273 Income before share of losses from equity method investments 187,438 117,037 Share of losses from equity method investments (383 Net income 187,438 116,654 Net income per Ordinary Share: Basic 2.27 1.43 Diluted 2.25 1.41 Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding: Basic 82,579,203 81,784,389 Diluted 83,249,303 82,605,659

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS AT MARCH 31, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023 (UNAUDITED) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (in thousands) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 396,082 378,102 Available for sale investments 1,955 1,954 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 1,862,468 1,790,322 Unbilled revenue 993,141 951,936 Other receivables 76,638 65,797 Prepayments and other current assets 149,127 132,105 Income taxes receivable 75,544 91,254 Total current assets 3,554,955 3,411,470 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 353,302 361,184 Goodwill 9,018,301 9,022,075 Intangible assets 3,748,939 3,855,865 Operating right-of-use assets 159,620 140,333 Other receivables 87,193 78,470 Deferred tax asset 74,777 73,662 Investments in equity- long term 51,164 46,804 Total Assets 17,048,251 16,989,863 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 113,579 131,584 Unearned revenue 1,709,938 1,654,507 Other liabilities 1,000,760 915,399 Income taxes payable 41,905 13,968 Current bank credit lines and loan facilities 79,762 110,150 Total current liabilities 2,945,944 2,825,608 Non-current liabilities: Non-current bank credit lines and loan facilities 3,419,734 3,665,439 Lease liabilities 145,542 126,321 Non-current other liabilities 45,988 45,998 Non-current income taxes payable 188,876 186,654 Deferred tax liability 869,520 899,100 Commitments and contingencies Total Liabilities 7,615,604 7,749,120 Shareholders' Equity: Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 82,683,805 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 82,495,086 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 6,711 6,699 Additional paid-in capital 6,970,079 6,942,669 Other undenominated capital 1,162 1,162 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (166,462 (143,506 Retained earnings 2,621,157 2,433,719 Total Shareholders' Equity 9,432,647 9,240,743 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 17,048,251 16,989,863

ICON plc CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND MARCH 31, 2023 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 187,438 116,654 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 149,181 145,126 Impairment of long lived assets 6,933 Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets 11,472 11,304 Loss on equity method investments 383 Amortization of financing costs and debt discount 3,907 4,497 Stock compensation expense 13,181 14,759 Deferred tax benefit (35,145 (43,823 Unrealized foreign exchange movements (1,027 (1,319 Other non-cash items 4,629 17,534 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (80,431 (93,259 Unbilled revenue (42,546 (18,346 Unearned revenue 56,485 80,990 Other net assets 59,932 (65,933 Net cash provided by operating activities 327,076 175,500 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (27,152 (26,744 Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired) (7,831 Sale of available for sale investments 1,005 482 Purchase of available for sale investments (1,006 (422 Purchase of investments in equity long term (4,381 (1,358 Net cash used in investing activities (39,365 (28,042 Cash flows from financing activities: Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities 50,000 180,000 Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities (330,000 (350,000 Proceeds from exercise of equity compensation 16,305 12,940 Share issue costs (4 (4 Net cash used in by financing activities (263,699 (157,064 Effect of exchange rate movements on cash (6,032 718 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 17,980 (8,888 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 378,102 288,768 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 396,082 279,880

ICON plc RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND MARCH 31, 2023 (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 (in thousands except share and per share data) Adjusted EBITDA Net income 187,438 116,654 Share of losses from equity method investments 383 Income tax expense 28,324 14,273 Net interest expense 69,735 85,479 Depreciation and amortization 149,181 145,126 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 13,181 14,759 Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net (b) (10,814 1,338 Restructuring (c) 9,729 Transaction and integration related costs (d) 6,991 11,382 Adjusted EBITDA 444,036 399,123 Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share Net income 187,438 116,654 Income tax expense 28,324 14,273 Amortization 116,498 114,678 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 13,181 14,759 Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net (b) (10,814 1,338 Restructuring (c) 9,729 Transaction and integration related costs (d) 6,991 11,382 Transaction-related financing costs (e) 3,907 4,498 Adjusted tax expense (f) (57,012 (47,469 Adjusted net income 288,513 239,842 Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding 83,249,303 82,605,659 Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share 3.47 2.90

(a) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring expense related to the company's equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes). (b) Foreign currency (gains)/losses, net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results. (c) Restructuring relates to charges incurred in connection with the company's realignments of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the company. (d) Transaction and integration related costs include expenses/credits associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions. (e) Transaction-related financing costs includes costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees. We exclude these costs from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations. (f) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.

