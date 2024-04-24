EarthCruiser Announces Closure After 16 Years of Overlanding Innovation

Company to Discontinue Production of Vehicles and Service

BEND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / EarthCruiser USA, LLC, a leading manufacturer of off-road expedition vehicles, announced it has ceased operations after 16 years of innovation in the overland travel industry. The company's last day of operations will be April 25, 2024.





Since its founding in 2008, EarthCruiser has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing vehicles that have taken intrepid adventurers to the most remote corners of the globe. The company's product line includes the EXP, FX, and Terranova models, as well as the recently unveiled GMC HUMMER EV EarthCruiser Upfit.

Despite EarthCruiser's many successes, changing market dynamics and economic challenges have made it increasingly difficult to sustain operations going forward. The decision to close the business was not taken lightly, but after careful consideration and in-depth strategic analysis, the company has made the decision to wind down operations in its current form.

"Our journey over the past years has been extraordinary. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and industry partners for their support and trust in our brand," said Lance Gillies, EarthCruiser CIO and Founder. "Although this decision marks the end of an era, we are proud of our legacy and impact on the world of travel, automotive innovation, and overlanding. We hope our vehicles, our customers, and their stories will continue to inspire the adventurous spirit in all of us."

The EarthCruiser team wants to thank the overlanding community and supporters for being a part of its story.

The company is working with professionals to accomplish an orderly liquidation in accordance with state law. Further announcements will be made in the near future regarding this process. Business and asset-related inquiries can be directed to Jamie Bradley at jamie@earthcruiser.com. Creditor inquiries can be directed to Zoe Habekost of Tabor Law Group at zhabekost@pdx-law.com.

EarthCruiser is a company of designers, engineers, technicians and, most of all, adventurers with millions of miles of collective, real-world overlanding experience. With its EarthCruiser EXP, FX and EC Terranova models, EarthCruiser has designed and manufactured the ultimate self-contained, 4×4 off-road, world exploration vehicles in Bend, Oregon, since 2013.

