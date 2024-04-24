KIZIK ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH UNIFY BRAND PARTNERSHIPS IN THE UK

The Leader in Hands-Free Footwear Expands Internationally, Aims To Become The Next Billion Dollar Shoe Brand.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kizik, the industry leader in hands-free footwear innovation, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Unify Brand Partnerships, a prominent UK Distributor within the Active, Outdoor and Lifestyle industries. This partnership heralds a significant leap forward for Kizik in its aggressive global expansion strategy as it extends its reach of innovative footwear solutions to consumers across the United Kingdom.

Fuelling its omnichannel momentum, the DTC powerhouse continues strategically charting a course toward an expansive retail footprint both in the US and abroad. Its recent foray into wholesale in the US in 2024 has eclipsed expectations, having entered more than 500 doors of dozens of retailers with another influx anticipated. Moreover, Kizik has embarked on an ambitious retail expansion rollout, set to unveil two US stores within the next three months, with a projected total tally of 15 by the close of 2025.

Under this new partnership, Unify Brand Partnerships will serve as the distributor for Kizik products throughout the UK market. Leveraging its extensive distribution network and expertise in brand management, Unify Brand Partnerships will help Kizik broaden its presence in the new market and deliver its innovative Hands-Free technology to a wider audience in wholesale and DTC channels. Beyond the UK, Kizik stands to bring its vision to Asia, with two transformative partnerships set to be announced within the next few weeks.

"We've witnessed resounding success domestically which has informed our efforts to take Kizik global," said Monte Deere, CEO of Kizik. "As we continue to invest in our fast-growing international footprint, we're thrilled to introduce Kizik to the United Kingdom through this strategic retail partnership with Unify Brand Partnerships. Outside of the convenience and functional benefits of our shoes, Kizik unlocks a new way of living that will resonate with consumers worldwide."

Kizik opens up the power and potential of frictionless freedom through its patented Hands-Free technology, enabling consumers to experience the limitless possibilities of a life in motion while eliminating the hassle of tying shoes. Kizik's revolutionary designs offer unmatched convenience and comfort with equal emphasis on style, making Kizik a preferred choice for consumers seeking footwear that seamlessly integrates into their active lifestyles - empowering them to go, see, do and explore unencumbered by their shoes.

Damian Cooper, Managing Director of Unify Brand Partnerships

"I am thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Kizik, a true industry leader in hands-free footwear innovation. This collaboration marks an exciting opportunity for both companies to expand their reach and deliver cutting-edge solutions to consumers in the UK market. Together, we are poised to redefine the footwear industry, offering unparalleled convenience, comfort, and style to customers across the globe. With Kizik's ambitious goal to become the next billion-dollar shoe brand, we are excited to be part of their journey towards achieving this remarkable milestone".

The partnership between Kizik Footwear and Unify Brand Partnerships underscores a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Together, they are poised to elevate the footwear experience for customers across the United Kingdom.

For more information about Kizik Footwear and its innovative hands-free technology, please visit kizik.com . Retailers interested in carrying Kizik Footwear products in the UK can contact Unify Brand Partnerships at Letschat@unify-bp.com.

ABOUT KIZIK

Based in Lindon, Utah, Kizik is the industry's leading hands-free footwear brand, boasting more than 200 pending and granted patents. Powered by relentless innovation, Kizik is a catalyst that opens a big, bold, frictionless world that gives its customers freedom to go, see, do and explore-to find magic in motion. Offering stylish silhouettes for men, women, and kids, Kizik's hands-free footwear truly is for everyone. To learn more, visit kizik.com and follow @wearkizik.

ABOUT UNIFY BRAND PARTNERSHIPS

Unify is an active, outdoor, and lifestyle fashion agency with a diverse portfolio of leading global brands. Unify's fully integrated business allows them to consistently elevate brands in the UK market across all channels, from distribution, sales strategy, marketing, and PR to impactful brand activations through their long-lasting relationships with leading retailers. Founded in 2004, Unify has successfully established itself as one of the top multi-category brand and distribution specialists in the UK.

