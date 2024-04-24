InfusionPoints, LLC: InfusionPoints Announces the Beta Launch of Command Center for U.S. Government, a Purpose-Built GRC Application

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / InfusionPoints, LLC, a leading Cybersecurity Advisory, Technology, and Managed Services firm, today announced the Beta launch of Command Center, the cutting-edge Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) application specifically designed for Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) pursuing FedRAMP and DoD compliance. This launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify the complex compliance landscape for CSPs in highly regulated environments.

"Since 2012, we've helped our customers earn federal business by achieving FedRAMP and DoD authorization. As requirements for protecting cloud metadata grew stronger in recent years the need for a method of automating and documenting the operational processes required by FedRAMP and DoD while keeping metadata in the system boundary became paramount. Command Center is our answer to that need and provides an easy-to-use set of tools, deployed in-boundary, to completely manage the life-cycle of a customer's cloud environment leveraging cloud native services on AWS." ~Jason Shropshire, COO InfusionPoints

Command Center boasts an array of features and benefits designed to ease compliance burdens, including an enterprise ticketing system with automated vulnerability tracking and built in Continuous Monitoring objectives. A comprehensive Continuous Monitoring module includes Asset Inventory, Plan of Action & Milestones (POA&M), forecasting, and export functionality. Command Center's secure document repository protects your data and provides interactive System Security Plan (SSP) management, editing, and versioning. Granular User Management ensures access control to alleviate compliant onboarding and off-boarding of system users. Command Center is powered by AWS and integrated with InfusionPoints' XccelerATOr framework to deliver unparalleled reliability and security.

Notably, Command Center meets stringent compliance requirements, including FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 standards. It's engineered to support FedRAMP Modernization goals, with the implementation of OSCAL for System Security Plan and Continuous Monitoring outputs, offering a purpose-built solution for CSPs navigating the complexities of highly regulated cloud compliance.

"Command Center is purpose-built to meet FedRAMP and DoD requirements based on years of experience with the process. Our team knows the resource commitment to meet Continuous Monitoring objectives, develop and maintain documentation packages, manage system users, and ticket activities securely. Automating these tasks enhances reliability, reduces human error, and enables our teams, and our customers, to focus on their mission while maintaining authorization." - Jackson Gorman, Command Center Product Manager

Contact Information

Felisha Daemer

VP of Public Sector

felisha.daemer@infusionpoints.com

3369900252

SOURCE: InfusionPoints

View the original press release on newswire.com.