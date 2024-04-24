Essense of Australia Celebrates 'That First Look' in New Collection

Timeless bridal gowns for a memorable wedding day

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Classic yet modern bridal style takes center stage in the newest collection from globally renowned wedding dress designer Essense of Australia. Designed for every bridal vision and love story, the new collection delivers beautiful wedding gowns for a dream-worthy wedding day.

"Brides are dreaming of celebrating their next chapter in a stunning wedding dress with the most unforgettable details," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer, Essense of Australia. "The latest collection offers eye-catching wedding gowns that evoke 'that first look' kind of feeling."

Effortless beauty comes to life in the newest collection. Elevated necklines, like square, sweetheart and halters, let brides make a statement on and off the aisle. Strapless and off-the-shoulder silhouettes offer a chic update to traditional bridal styles, while detachable accessories, like long sleeves and bows, add a touch of elegance and glamour. Romantic design details, from intricate beading and gorgeous pearls to 3D floral lace and hints of sparkle and shine, add head-turning style to any bridal silhouette. A striking new color, French Blue, gives brides a chance to showcase their captivating aisle style.

With so many breathtaking gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them celebrate their most special moment on and off the aisle. The new Essense of Australia collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring over 27 new gowns. Gowns are available in U.S. sizes 2 to 20, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 22 to 34. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com.

Essense of Australia is a leading international bridal design house and wholesaler that creates and manufactures award-winning gowns for independent bridal retailers throughout the world under labels Stella York, Essense of Australia, Martina Liana, Martina Liana Luxe and All Who Wander, as well as private label collection Oxford Street and bridesmaid label Sorella Vita. The Essense of Australia family of brands can be found at more than 1,200 retailers worldwide including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

