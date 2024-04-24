Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
WKN: A2QRCQ | ISIN: US4969042021
24.04.24
22:00 Uhr
8,600 US-Dollar
-0,200
-2,27 %
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 23:26
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Announces Fireside Chat With Will Thorndike at Its Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 20, 2024

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") (NYSE:KFS) today announced that CEO John T. Fitzgerald will host a fireside chat with Will Thorndike at its Investor Day in New York City on Monday, May 20, 2024. The conversation will cover a range of topics including capital allocation, the power of long holding periods, and Mr. Thorndike's experience as an original and long-time investor in the Search Fund ecosystem.

Mr. Thorndike is Managing Partner of The Cromwell Harbor Partnership, author of "The Outsiders, Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success", and a member of the Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") advisory board.

The investor day, inclusive of the fireside chat with Mr. Thorndike, will begin at 9:30 am ET running until approximately midday. Separately, the Company will be hosting a cocktail reception later that day at another venue beginning at 5:00pm ET.

Event Details

The investor day will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (RSVP required) and will also be available virtually at the investors section on the company website: https://kingsway-financial.com/. Individuals interested in attending the in person investor day, as well as the offsite cocktail reception, may RSVP by emailing James@HaydenIR.com.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com).

For Media Inquiries:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
