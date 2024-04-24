Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 23:26
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Wins Stevie Award for Customer Service for Seventh Year in a Row

Agilence has been awarded a 2024 Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Agilence, Inc., the leading loss prevention and operations analytics provider for retailers, grocers, and restaurants, announced today that they have won a Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. This is the seventh consecutive year that the Agilence Customer Success team has been recognized with a Stevie® Award.

Accomplishments noted in the nomination include a Net Promoter Score of 65 (63% higher than the SaaS average of 40), a 97% customer retention rate and a 100% training satisfaction score. Judges also cited the reduction in average case resolution time to 11 hours and the resolution of 99.5% of support tickets, as well as the redesigned Watercooler (community portal) feature and community-building efforts such as Jam sessions and Office Hours for all Agilence users.

"Every year our Customer Success team sets a new bar of excellence," said Agilence CEO Russ Hawkins. "They continue to innovate on how we onboard, train, and support our customers. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team to deliver maximum value for our customers."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, now in their 18th year, are the world's top honors for sales, business development, customer service, and contact center professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

Contact Information

Brian Brinkmann
Chief Product and Marketing Officer
bbrinkmann@agilenceinc.com

Dillon Garrison
Content Marketing Manager
dgarrison@agilenceinc.com
6789862737

SOURCE: Agilence

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.