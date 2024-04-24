Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Green Rise Foods Inc. (TSXV: GRF) ("Green Rise" or the "Company") has granted incentive stock options to Company Directors Mr. Jerry Mancini, Mr. Tom McKee, and Mr. Stanely Thomas. Each Director will have the right to purchase 50,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.60 per share exercisable for a period of five years and expiring on April 24, 2029. The options vest over one year, are in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. Following this grant the Company will have a total of 1,566,670 options issued and outstanding under the Plan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Vincent Narang, Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT GREEN RISE

Green Rise is a "Best-In-Class" Controlled-Environment Agriculture grower of fresh produce. The Company wholly owns three greenhouse ranges, with a total growing capacity of 86.5 acres of greenhouse ranges including a 15 Acre Organic range Leased to Mastronardi Produce Ltd. Green Rise is proud to be an environmentally sustainable investment providing bee-pollinated, high quality fresh products to meet the growing consumer demand for locally grown fresh produce.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

George Hatzoglou, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1-416-551-5015

E-mail: info@greenrisefoods.ca

