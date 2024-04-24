Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC Acquires Assets of Sientra, Inc.

Focus on Regenerative Medicine Combined with Best-in-Class Aesthetics Device Offering

FRANKLIN, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC today announced its acquisition of substantially all of the assets associated with the Sientra Inc. breast implant business. This strategic acquisition will complement Tiger Aesthetics' upcoming adipose cell and tissue product launches designed to provide new treatment options for plastic surgeons and patients. Moving forward, Sientra will become a division of Tiger Aesthetics Medical LLC.

About Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC

Tiger Aesthetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences, has developed innovative regenerative medicine products designed for aesthetic applications. The timing of this acquisition aligns with the vision to bring to market allogeneic adipose tissues to plastic and reconstructive surgeons and their patients. By integrating the Sientra brand, Tiger Aesthetics can now provide a comprehensive portfolio of products. With a focus on regenerative medicine, Tiger is committed to leveraging Sientra's market presence and existing product offerings to deliver new, cutting-edge products that meet the evolving needs of aesthetic practitioners and their patients.

"We are excited to bring the Sientra brand into our portfolio," said Oliver Burckhardt, Co-CEO of Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC. "This acquisition underscores our dedication to be a powerful player in the aesthetics market. By combining Sientra's surgical assets with our expertise and resources in tissue engineering, we are well positioned to provide an even greater value to our customers and to drive market share with never-seen innovations in augmentation and reconstructive surgery."

Tiger Aesthetics remains committed to upholding Sientra's product quality standards, and a warranty policy customary in the industry. The integration of the newly acquired assets into Tiger Aesthetics' operations, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for customers and stakeholders, has begun and is well underway.

Tiger Aesthetics has committed to maintaining manufacturing and operations at Sientra's Franklin, WI, manufacturing facilities. Their dedication to excellence and patient safety is crucial to the brand's long-term success.

"We see tremendous potential in the synergies between our organizations," added Scott Madden, Co-CEO of Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC. "Together, we will continue to drive innovation, advance patient care, and change the look and feel of the aesthetics industry."

About Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC:

Tiger Aesthetics Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences, a leading tissue engineering company based out of Conshohocken, PA. Our product portfolio focuses on the augmentation and reconstruction of soft tissue. Regenerative medicine solutions are a critical part of our visionary product offering and product development strategy. Tiger's product portfolio consists of silicone breast implants, tissue expanders as well as state-of-the-art autologous and allogeneic adipose products and fat transfer technologies.

