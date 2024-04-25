Anzeige
25.04.2024
Epique Realty Empowers Agents with Groundbreaking Free Benefit Revealed at PowerCON: Listing Billboards

Epique empowers its agents with superior visibility and impact, completely free of charge.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / As one of the last amazing announcements on the third and final day of PowerCON, Epique Realty proudly unveils a groundbreaking addition to its array of agent benefits: Listing Billboards. As pioneers in revolutionizing the real estate sector, Epique empowers its agents with superior visibility and impact, completely free of charge.

For agents already utilizing listing billboards, this announcement translates to substantial savings in marketing costs. Conversely, for those who have been hesitant due to financial constraints, this offering breaks barriers, granting access to a potent marketing tool without any financial expenditure.

In today's digital age, real estate billboard advertising remains a cornerstone of effective marketing strategies for various compelling reasons. Firstly, billboards offer unmatched visibility, capturing attention with their imposing presence amidst visual clutter. Unlike transient digital ads or time-limited TV commercials, billboards maintain a consistent presence, engaging passersby continuously. Agents will have access to 65,000 locations across the American landscape, Epique agents have the flexibility to strategically position their messages in a prime location that resonates with their target audience. This strategic placement ensures broad appeal, reaching diverse demographics and maximizing the agent's business as well as the Epique brand exposure. Additionally, billboards contribute to brand amplification through repeated exposure, firmly imprinting the agent's services and Epique's brand in the minds of consumers.

"We are constantly pursuing, negotiating, and championing innovative benefits tailored exclusively for Epique, all with the aim of supercharging our agents for success," shared Chris Miller, COO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty. "Their commitment yields results day in and day out, and they deserve our recognition, gratitude, and continued support."

Epique's commitment to empowering agents for success is reflected in its rapid expansion and well-deserved reputation. With Listing Billboards added to its expansive roster of agent benefits, Epique continues to redefine the real estate landscape, setting new standards of excellence. For agents aspiring to elevate their careers and leave a lasting impact, Epique Realty stands as the unequivocal choice, where excellence is not just an option, it's the standard.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

###

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications | EpiqueRealty.com
281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com | JoinEpique

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/
https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty
https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/
https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
