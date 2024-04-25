Zhuhai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - Actions Technology is pleased to announce that, at the HONOR 2024 Spring Flagship New Product Launch, held by HONOR, HONOR officially unveiled its latest wristband series product, the HONOR Band 9, which is equipped with Actions Technology's ATS3085L smartwatch SoC. It features a 1.57-inch AMOLED full-screen display that supports a 60Hz refresh rate for a smooth and vibrant large-screen experience. It boasts an impressive 14-day long battery life. The device supports comprehensive health monitoring and 96 sports modes, offering professional and caring companionship with its scientific algorithms. It also upgrades to support heart health monitoring functions. With extended battery life and health monitoring, the HONOR Band 9 is more than just a fitness tracker; it's a smart and healthy guardian on the wrist.

Actions Technology's Smartwatch Chip Powers HONOR Band 9 to Achieve 14-Day Long Battery Life

The Actions® ATS3085L is a dual-mode Bluetooth smartwatch SoC with a dual-core heterogeneous design architecture of MCU+DSP, streamlined peripherals, and an integrated 2D GPU for graphic acceleration, enabling a smoother UI display on watch products. It features high integration, high frame rate, and low power consumption. The chip supports AI ENC call noise reduction and can drive the display screen, run sports health algorithms, handle Bluetooth calls, local decoding, and push songs to TWS earphones with a single chip. It is primarily applied in smart wristbands and smartwatches.

About HONOR

Established in 2013, HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. HONOR is committed to becoming a global iconic tech brand and enabling a smart life across all scenarios and all channels for all people. With a strategic focus on innovation, quality, and service, HONOR is dedicated to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond its R&D capabilities and forward-looking technology, as well as creating a new intelligent world for everyone with its portfolio of innovative products.

About Actions Technology

Actions Technology, a leading low-power AIoT fabless semiconductor company in China, excels in providing high-quality and low-latency wireless audio experiences while prioritizing power efficiency. Its core expertise includes high-performance audio ADC/DAC, voice pre-processing, audio encoding/decoding, and audio post-processing technologies, enabling a superior audio signal chain. Additionally, Actions Technology specializes in low-latency wireless connectivity with Bluetooth RF, baseband, and protocol stack technologies at the core.

For more information about Actions® high-quality, low-latency platform, visit www.actionstech.com.

