Style for Celebrations: COOFANDY Gears Up for Graduation Season

NEW YORK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the graduation season approaches, COOFANDY, the modern men's essentials designer, is rolling out the red carpet for graduates with its "Style for Celebrations" theme. The brand encourages participants to share their graduation highlights using hashtags like COOFANDYstyle and GradwithCOOFANDY for a chance to win big in the social media challenge from April 15th to May 18th.

Graduation marks a significant milestone in one's life - it's not just about earning a degree but also about transitioning into a new phase full of opportunities and challenges. Recognizing this pivotal moment, COOFANDY aims to add an extra layer of excitement through fashion-forward blazers that not only enhance one's style but also boost confidence during celebrations.

With a versatile one-button suit jacket that can elevate any ensemble, or a lightweight waistcoat with a slim fit design that exudes both casual charm and elegant sophistication, COOFANDY sets to make social newcomers shine on their significant day.

In addition, COOFANDY is excited to host two special events in Boston this May:

1. COOFANDY Graduation Party

Date: May 17th

Address: CIC One Broadway, Cambridge, MA 02142

2. COOFANDY COLLEGE COMMENCEMENT RUNDOWN

Date: May 18th

Address: 1st Floor, The Tower: A Longwood Venue, 101 Arlington St, Boston, MA 02116

By simply checking in at these events, attendees can enter to win prizes valued at up to $9,000.

To enhance the celebration, COOFANDY is offering up to 40% off on blazers both on Amazon and its official website during the event period. Customers can also benefit from extra savings based on their total purchase amount: get $5 off on orders above $99, $15 off on orders above $129, and $30 off on orders exceeding $169.

About COOFANDY

Established in 2015, COOFANDY is a brand that offers a versatile range of men's clothing essentials suitable for daily wear. The collection features business dress shirts, suits, casual T-shirts, party tuxedos, and beachwear. COOFANDY aims to simplify the shopping experience for its customers by providing an efficient and hassle-free platform to find the perfect clothing item. The brand's primary objective is to boost your confidence by providing high-quality clothing at an affordable price. COOFANDY is dedicated to offering the best fashion range possible to its customers.

For more information, please visit the COOFANDY website.

