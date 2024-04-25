Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Golden MagFi (GMFI) on April 24, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the GMFI/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

Golden MagFi (GMFI) is an innovative POS staking protocol designed for multi-chain environments in DeFi, enabling users to stake crypto assets across multiple blockchains to secure networks, validate transactions, and potentially earn rewards, thereby enhancing interoperability, security, and efficiency in the DeFi landscape.

Introducing Golden MagFi: A Multi-Chain Proof of Stake Staking Protocol for DeFi

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Golden MagFi (GMFI), an innovative PoS staking protocol designed to enhance user engagement across multiple blockchain environments within the DeFi sector. The protocol supports a wide range of PoS blockchains, including Ethereum, Cardano, and Polkadot, among others, enabling users to easily stake their crypto assets, validate transactions, and potentially earn rewards. With its user-friendly interface and immediate staking options, Golden MagFi simplifies the staking process, making it accessible to individuals transitioning from traditional finance as well as seasoned blockchain enthusiasts.

At its core, Golden MagFi prioritizes security and scalability. It integrates enterprise-grade security measures such as multi-layered encryption and two-factor authentication to protect user assets and data. Additionally, the protocol is built on a modular, high-speed infrastructure that allows for seamless communication and interoperability between different blockchains. This flexibility and robust security framework are essential for facilitating efficient and secure transactions across the ever-evolving PoS landscape.

Governance within Golden MagFi is facilitated through a decentralized DAO, empowering the community with the ability to propose, debate, and implement changes to the protocol. This inclusive governance model ensures that all stakeholders have a voice in the development and future direction of the platform, enhancing transparency and trust. With its strategic focus on innovation, security, and community governance, Golden MagFi is poised to redefine the standards of multi-chain PoS protocols in the DeFi space, offering a comprehensive solution for the next generation of blockchain engagement.

About GMFI Token

Based on ERC20, GMFI has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The GMFI token distribution includes 8% for the team, 55% for the ecosystem, 10% for expenses, 10% for strategic partnerships, 10% for liquidity, and 7% for MagfiDAO. The GMFI token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 24, 2024. Investors who are interested in GMFI can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

