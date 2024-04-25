Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

X-FAB (BOURSE:XFAB):

Highlights Q1 2024:

Revenue was USD 216.2 million, up 4% year-on-year (YoY) and down 9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), within the guidance of USD 215-225 million

Revenue in X-FAB's key end markets automotive, industrial, and medical was up 9% YoY*

All-time high silicon carbide (SiC) revenue at USD 26.3 million*, up 100% YoY

All-time high bookings at USD 271.5 million, up 20% YoY

EBITDA at USD 51.0 million, down 12% YoY

EBITDA margin of 23.6%; excluding IFRS 15 impact, EBITDA margin was 24.0%, compared to the guidance of 24-27%

EBIT was USD 27.2 million, down 27% YoY

Outlook:

Q2 2024 revenue is expected to come in within a range of USD 200-210 million with an EBITDA margin in the range of 20-23%.

This guidance is based on an average exchange rate of 1.08 USD/Euro.

Full-year 2024 guidance gets reiterated with revenue in a range of USD 900-970 million and an EBITDA margin in the range of 25-29%

Revenue breakdown per quarter:

in millions of USD Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 y-o-y growth Automotive 98.3 96.9 104.4 120.9 131.1 135.3 151.8 135.6 12% Industrial 42.5 46.7 42.3 46.9 51.3 53.7 54.3 52.6 12% Medical 13.9 13.5 14.6 17.6 16.2 17.0 16.4 14.5 -18% Subtotal core business 154.7 157.0 161.3 185.4 198.7 206.1 222.5 202.6 9% 81.9% 83.4% 87.9% 89.1% 90.8% 92.2% 92.8% 92.6% CCC1 33.6 30.7 21.6 22.5 20.0 17.2 17.2 16.0 -29% Others 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 Revenue* 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 218.7 5% Impact from revenue recognized over time 0 0 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 Total revenue 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 216.2 4% 1Consumer, Communications Computer

in millions of USD Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 y-o-y growth CMOS 156.3 152.6 151.9 172.8 180.7 180.5 188.4 168.3 -3% Microsystems 19.8 18.4 19.5 22.2 20.8 24.4 27.9 24.1 9% Silicon carbide 12.8 17.4 12.2 13.2 17.3 18.6 23.5 26.3 100% Revenue* 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 218.9 223.5 239.8 218.7 5% Impact from revenue recognized over time 0 0 0 0 8.3 10.4 -2.0 -2.6 Total revenue 188.8 188.3 183.6 208.1 227.1 233.8 237.7 216.2 4%

Business development

In the first quarter of 2024, X-FAB recorded revenues of USD 216.2 million, up 4% year-on-year and down 9% quarter-on-quarter. Excluding the impact from revenue recognized over time of USD -2.6 million, first quarter revenue totaled USD 218.7 million. This is in line with the guidance of USD 215-225 million.

Revenues in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial, and medical amounted to USD 202.6 million*, up 9% year-on-year and representing a 93% share of total revenues*.

The first quarter was characterized by continued strong demand for X-FAB's 200mm CMOS technologies, in particular the 180nm process, and microsystems technologies, resulting in record quarterly bookings of USD 271.5 million, up 20% year-on-year. This is also reflected in the backlog, which amounted to USD 520.9 million, up from USD 475.8 million at the end of the previous quarter.

In the first quarter, automotive revenue came in at USD 135.6 million*, up 12% year-on-year and down 11% compared to a strong previous quarter. Industrial revenues were USD 52.6 million*, which is an increase of 12% year-on-year. The industrial end market benefited from record silicon carbide (SiC) revenues in the first quarter. SiC revenues totaled USD 26.3 million*, up 100% year-on-year. On the other side, customer actions to reduce high inventory levels resulted in low quarterly SiC bookings with a book-to-bill of 0.38 in the first quarter. Despite this temporary weakness in silicon carbide, the outlook remains positive. X-FAB's SiC customers continue to be upbeat about the long-term prospects and X-FAB signed another long-term agreement with one of its silicon carbide customers.

The long-term fundamentals for the automotive and industrial end markets remain strong. The megatrend of "electrification of everything" to mitigate climate change drives the structural demand for X-FAB's specialty technologies that enable energy-efficient and climate-friendly solutions for a wide range of applications. Apart from silicon carbide, X-FAB's 180nm HV CMOS technology is in high demand and one of the key technologies used. Its growth will be supported by the ongoing capacity conversion and debottlenecking at X-FAB France. In the first quarter, the French site's revenues based on X-FAB technologies recorded a year-on-year growth of 42% and accounted for 93% of the site's total revenue.

In the first quarter of 2024, medical revenues were USD 14.5 million*, down 18% year-on-year, mainly due to normal fluctuations. A key driver for innovative medical solutions is X-FAB's microsystems expertise to combine MEMS and CMOS and to enable the integration of different systems at wafer level. Microsystems revenue in the first quarter amounted to USD 24.1 million*, up 9% year-on-year. The main contributors to X-FAB's medical business in the first quarter were a next-generation DNA sequencing application and an ultrasound probe head IC.

In the first quarter, X-FAB's CCC (Consumer, Communication Computer) business came in at USD 16.0 million*, down 29% year-on-year.

Quarterly prototyping revenues totaled at USD 23.2 million*, down 12% year-on-year. Apart from normal fluctuations, the decline is mainly related to industrial customers and the current temporary weakness in silicon carbide.

Prototyping and production revenue* per quarter and end market:

in millions of USD Revenue Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Automotive Prototyping 3.5 3.9 6.2 10.0 6.7 Production 117.3 127.2 129.1 141.8 128.9 Industrial Prototyping 14.2 16.6 14.3 10.5 10.7 Production 32.7 34.8 39.4 43.8 41.9 Medical Prototyping 2.9 2.5 3.3 3.3 2.7 Production 14.7 13.7 13.7 13.1 11.8 CCC Prototyping 5.7 4.5 3.3 3.5 3.1 Production 16.8 15.4 13.9 13.7 12.9

The lower revenue guidance for the second quarter reflects the anticipated decline in demand for X-FAB's 150mm CMOS technologies, primarily from industrial customers, as well as a decline in SiC revenues following the reduction of SiC bookings in the first quarter. The second quarter is considered to mark the bottom of the current slowdown with X-FAB's SiC business expected to gradually recover in the second half of the year. The positive long-term outlook for X-FAB's business remains unchanged due to the Group's positioning in high-growth end markets and its future-oriented technology portfolio, which enables sustainable solutions for today's key societal challenges.

Operations update

In the first quarter, X-FAB's 200mm CMOS lines and the MEMS/microsystems fabs were running at full load and capacity still had to be allocated.

The sites that produce the 150mm CMOS technologies, i.e. in Erfurt, Germany, and Lubbock, Texas, recorded lower utilization rates in line with the lower demand for these technologies. Both sites are focused on the transition to their respective new areas of business, i.e. MEMS/microsystems in Erfurt and silicon carbide in Lubbock.

In the first quarter, X-FAB's capacity expansion program continued as planned. Key projects include the expansion of capacity for X-FAB's popular 200mm CMOS technology at X-FAB France and X-FAB Sarawak, Malaysia, as well as X-FAB's SiC business at X-FAB Texas. The building construction at the Malaysian site to create additional clean room space is on schedule, and it is planned to start moving in equipment in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total capital expenditures in the first quarter came in at USD 105.0 million, up 5% against the previous quarter.

Financial update

First quarter EBITDA was USD 51.0 million with an EBITDA margin of 23.6%. Excluding the impact from revenues recognized over time, the EBITDA margin of the first quarter would have been 24.0%, at the lower end of the guided 24-27%. The quarterly guidance does not take the impact related to IFRS 15 into account, as this cannot be reliably predicted.

First quarter profitability was negatively impacted by a combination of lower 150mm CMOS production and lower SiC wafer starts. A reversal is expected in the second half of 2024, driven by the recovery of the SiC business and the positive effects of increased economies of scale as additional 200mm CMOS capacity becomes available. In addition, X-FAB has initiated a number of measures to adjust the cost structure of the sites producing 150mm CMOS wafers while accelerating the transition to silicon carbide in Lubbock and microsystems in Erfurt to replace the 150mm CMOS business.

Thanks to the natural hedging of X-FAB's business in terms of currency exposure, profitability is not affected by exchange rate fluctuations. At a constant USD/Euro exchange rate of 1,07 as experienced in the previous year's quarter, the EBITDA margin would have been 0,1 percentage points lower.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter amounted to USD 351.5 million.

Management comments

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, said: "In the first quarter, we continued to see very strong demand for our popular 200mm CMOS and microsystems technologies, resulting in an all-time high quarterly order intake. On the other hand, our silicon carbide business was impacted by the general weakness in the SiC market, reflected by a decline in SiC order intake. Supported by our SiC customers' confidence in their future business development, we see this is as a temporary dip. We are confident in X-FAB's positioning in the semiconductor market, and the overall high level of bookings underscores the importance of our ongoing capacity expansion program to ensure reliable supply to our customers in line with their business needs. With more capacity coming online and the recovery of the SiC business, we expect strong growth in the second half of the year versus the first half."

X-FAB Quarterly Conference Call

X-FAB's first quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call/webcast on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 6.30 p.m. CEST. The conference call will be in English.

Please register here for the webcast (listen only).

Please register here for the conference call (listen and ask questions).

The second quarter 2024 results will be communicated on July 25, 2024.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 µm to 110 nm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approx. 4,500 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management's current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness, or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 31 Mar 2024 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Mar 2023 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Dec 2023 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2023 audited Revenue* 218,712 208,109 239,750 890,181 Impact from revenue recognized over time -2,559 0 -2,017 16,605 Total revenue 216,152 208,109 237,733 906,786 Revenues in USD in 62 55 57 56 Revenues in EUR in 38 45 43 44 Cost of sales -165,786 -150,912 -174,183 -648,734 Gross Profit 50,367 57,197 63,551 258,052 Gross Profit margin in % 23.3 27.5 26.7 28.5 Research and development expenses -11,106 -10,922 -12,581 -47,191 Selling expenses -2,537 -2,196 -2,157 -8,463 General and administrative expenses -12,811 -10,501 -13,113 -47,157 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 1,434 2,071 -532 2,906 Other income and other expenses 1,847 1,743 392 -472 Operating profit 27,193 37,393 35,559 157,675 Finance income 5,778 8,538 10,451 34,658 Finance costs -7,653 -10,255 -10,172 -37,149 Net financial result -1,875 -1,717 280 -2,491 Profit before tax 25,318 35,676 35,839 155,184 Income tax -2,260 7,042 2,964 6,711 Profit for the period 23,059 42,717 38,803 161,895 Operating profit (EBIT) 27,193 37,393 35,559 157,674 Depreciation 23,765 20,618 24,048 87,939 EBITDA 50,958 58,011 59,607 245,614 EBITDA margin in % 23.6 27.9 25.1 27.1 Earnings per share at the end of period 0.18 0.33 0.30 1.24 Weighted average number of shares 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 130,631,921 EUR/USD average exchange rate 1.08605 1.07165 1.07570 1.08138

Amounts in the financial tables provided in this press release are rounded to the nearest thousand except when otherwise indicated, rounding differences may occur.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 31 Mar 2024 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Mar 2023 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2023 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant, and equipment 800,843 486,499 734,488 Investment properties 7,108 7,539 7,171 Intangible assets 5,985 6,184 5,627 Other non-current assets 54 73 58 Deferred tax assets 83,692 77,577 83,772 Total non-current assets 897,682 577,872 831,116 Current assets Inventories 276,983 233,322 269,227 Contract assets 21,451 0 24,010 Trade and other receivables 119,271 93,896 123,101 Other assets 48,786 53,231 50,659 Cash and cash equivalents 351,468 350,276 405,701 Total current assets 817,959 730,725 872,698 TOTAL ASSETS 1,715,640 1,308,597 1,703,814 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 432,745 432,745 432,745 Share premium 348,709 348,709 348,709 Retained earnings 203,218 59,227 180,159 Cumulative translation adjustment -1,052 -297 -301 Treasury shares -770 -770 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 982,850 839,614 960,542 Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Total equity 982,850 839,614 960,542 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 58,778 59,143 42,661 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 4,696 4,023 4,024 Total non-current liabilities 63,474 63,165 46,685 Current liabilities Trade payables 102,660 78,119 90,681 Current loans and borrowings 185,400 211,542 218,316 Other current liabilities and provisions 381,258 116,157 387,590 Total current liabilities 669,317 405,818 696,587 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,715,640 1,308,597 1,703,814

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 31 Mar 2024 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Mar 2023 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Dec 2023 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2023 audited Income before taxes 25,318 35,676 35,839 155,184 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 23,732 22,981 16,227 88,948 Depreciation and amortization, before effect of grants and subsidies 23,765 20,618 24,048 87,939 Recognized investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortization -673 -737 -730 -2,972 Interest income and expenses (net) -306 1,445 607 2,600 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property, and equipment (net) -1,751 -1,483 -199 -3,373 Other non-cash transactions (net) 2,698 3,138 -7,498 4,754 Changes in working capital: -799 -1,210 70,615 172,490 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables 8,252 -21,001 -496 -39,774 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables prepaid expenses 6,587 3,073 5,371 4,855 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -4,951 -18,886 -8,266 -52,504 Decrease/(increase) of contract assets 2,559 0 2,017 -24,010 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -206 27,240 16,823 16,634 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities -13,040 8,364 55,166 267,289 Income taxes (paid)/received -1,441 -109 -3,275 -6,658 Cash Flow from operating activities 46,810 57,339 119,405 409,964 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment intangible assets -104,980 -48,895 -100,432 -337,789 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired 23,229 0 0 0 Payments for loan investments to related parties 0 -135 -39 -276 Proceeds from loan investments related parties 0 120 47 252 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,791 1,486 235 3,733 Interest received 3,433 1,014 3,748 10,457 Cash Flow used in investing activities -76,527 -46,411 -96,442 -323,623

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow con't

in thousands of USD Quarter ended 31 Mar 2024 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Mar 2023 unaudited Quarter ended 31 Dec 2023 unaudited Year ended 31 Dec 2023 audited Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 50,300 9,213 105,640 205,784 Repayment of loans and borrowings -94,113 -35,931 -112,939 -241,806 Receipts of sale leaseback arrangements 31,616 0 0 0 Payments of lease installments -1,169 -1,513 -1,197 -5,512 Interest paid -4,058 -3,258 -7,170 -11,630 Cash Flow from (used in) financing activities -17,423 -31,488 -15,666 -53,164 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash -7,093 1,411 7,129 3,099 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -47,140 -20,560 7,298 33,177 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 405,701 369,425 391,274 369,425 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 351,468 350,276 405,701 405,701

*excluding impact from revenue recognized over time according to IFRS 15

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424965508/en/

Contacts:

X-FAB Press Contact

Uta Steinbrecher

Investor Relations

X-FAB Silicon Foundries

+49-361-427-6489

uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com