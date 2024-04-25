Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2024) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Annual Report 2023

of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

The Annual Report and Accounts 2023 of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is available on the Company's website at:

https://www.tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx

Compagnie Financière Tradition's annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 at 3.30 pm at the Hotel Beau-Rivage Palace, Lausanne. Notice of the meeting with the agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors is published on 25 April 2024 in the "FOSC" and in the press, and is also available on the Company's website at

https://tradition.com/financials/press-releases/2024.aspx

For information and subject to approval of the General meeting of shareholders, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA shares will go ex-dividend on 23 May 2024 and the dividend will be paid in cash and as bearer shares on 27 May 2024.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

CONTACTS MEDIA

Patrick Combes, Président

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA

+41 (0)21 343 52 87

actionnaire@tradition.ch

