The US-based company announced plans to wind down its residential solar installation locations and close its direct sales unit. From pv magazine USA Residential solar, energy storage, and EV charging provider SunPower has announced it will close business segments as it restructures to lower costs. The company's stock is currently trading 96% lower than all-time highs and is down 86% over the past year. SunPower's revenues reported last December reflected a 28% year-over-year decline, while operating expenses increased, and net income resulted in a loss of $123. 9 million. Its struggles reflect ...

