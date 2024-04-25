Environment Agency to use CACI's Cygnum solution to prepare for and respond to flooding and environmental incidents across England

LONDON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CACI is delighted to announce that its Cygnum software will be used by the Environment Agency as a logistics planning tool to schedule its workforce and assets in the preparation of and response to incidents across England ranging from small pollution incidents to widespread flooding. Cygnum will support the Environment Agency in scheduling the 7,000 staff members who have an incident role.

The Environment Agency has around 450 staff on duty 24/7 ready to respond to incidents. These roles cover specific or multiple geographical locations or are nationwide. In the event of larger incidents, the Environment Agency needs to scale up its response, with more people involved and requiring the movement of people and equipment across the country to support them. The Cygnum solution will be used to plan both the duty roster of the workforce as well as the rostering of specific incidents as they occur. This will include managing the sharing of staff and equipment between teams where necessary.

"We're delighted that the Environment Agency has chosen our Cygnum solution as its logistics planning tool," says Ollie Watson, group business development director at CACI. "We have extensive experience in delivering solutions for largescale workforce management requirements and the team is excited to be supporting the Environment Agency in achieving these important outcomes."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396286/CACI.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/environment-agency-to-use-cacis-cygnum-solution-to-prepare-for-and-respond-to-flooding-and-environmental-incidents-across-england-302126136.html