Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Launch of New Interactive Investor Hub

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 25

Non Regulatory Announcement

KASEI DIGITAL ASSETS PLC

("Kasei" or the "Company")

Launch of New Interactive Investor Hub

Kasei Digital Assets Plc Launches New Interactive Investor Hub- investors.kaseidigitalassets.com- to provide stakeholders with a more proactive method of communication and enquiry support

Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce the launch of our interactive investor hub. For both existing and prospective stakeholders it brings all Kasei content into a single integrated platform to better inform and engage with investors and stakeholders, including:

regulatory announcements

annual and interim reports

corporate presentations

educational material

Interviews with the company's directors

corporate research

The investor hub also provides an interactive online experience allowing Kasei's stakeholders to comment on and ask the management team questions via a portal which will be monitored and responded to promptly. Kasei's announcements will still be released via the current regulated services.

To sign up to Kasei's investor hub:

Visit investors.kaseidigitalassets.com Follow the prompts to sign up for an investor hub account Complete your account profile

Kasei Digital Assets' Chief Investment Officer, Jai Patel commented: "We have always encouraged our stakeholders to engage with us. We see Kasei's investor hub as an effective platform to further enable our stakeholders which includes shareholders, potential shareholders and interested parties to interact with Kasei. Our investor hub will allow us to share more video material, information and insights about our activities and plans. We encourage our stakeholders to trial the investor hub and provide feedback."

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC Engage with us directly at our investor hub Jai Patel Chief Investment Officer Sign up at: investors.kaseidigitalassets.com Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance) +44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employs a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.