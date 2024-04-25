Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Report on Payments to Governments for 2023

DJ Report on Payments to Governments for 2023 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Report on Payments to Governments for 2023 
25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
25 April 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Report on Payments to Governments for 2023 
 
 
Introduction 
This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd and its subsidiary 
undertakings ("Gulf Keystone") for the year ended 31 December 2023 as required under Disclosure and Transparency Rule 
4.3A issued by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("DTR 4.3A") and in accordance with The Reports on Payments to 
Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in 2015) ("the UK Regulations") and our interpretation of the Industry 
Guidance on the UK Regulations issued by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers. DTR 4.3A requires 
companies listed on a stock exchange in the UK and operating in the extractive industry to publicly disclose payments 
to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of 
minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. 
 
Basis for preparation 
Total payments below GBP86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report, as permitted under the UK Regulations. 
 
All of the payments made in relation to the Shaikan Production Sharing Contract ("Shaikan PSC") in the Kurdistan Region 
of Iraq have been made to the Ministry of Natural Resources ("MNR") of the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG"). 
 
Production entitlements 
Production entitlements are the host government's share of production during the reporting period from the Shaikan 
Field operated by Gulf Keystone. The figures reported have been produced on an entitlement basis, rather than on a 
liftings basis. Production entitlements are paid in-kind and the monetary value disclosed is derived from management's 
estimates based on the monthly oil sales invoices. 
 
Royalties 
Royalties represent royalties paid in-kind to governments during the year for the extraction of oil. The terms of the 
royalties are described within the Shaikan PSC. Royalties have been calculated on the same basis as production 
entitlements. 
 
Licence fees and capacity building payments 
These include licence fees, rental fees, entry fees, capacity building payments, security fees and other considerations 
for licences or concessions. 
 
Summary of payments 
 
                                2023 
Production entitlements in-kind(1) (mboe(2))          2,658 
Production entitlements in-kind(1) (USD'000)           109,345 
Royalties in-kind(1) (mboe(2))                 637 
Royalties in-kind(1, 2) (USD'000)                26,221 
Licence fees and capacity building payments in-kind(3) (USD'000) 7,522 
Total (mboe(2))                        3,295 
Total (USD'000)                         143,087 1. Crude oil produced by Gulf Keystone into the Iraq Turkey Pipeline ("ITP") was sold by the KRG up untilthe suspension of pipeline exports on 25 March 2023. During this period all proceeds of sale were received by or onbehalf of the KRG, out of which the KRG subsequently made payment for cost oil and profit oil to Gulf Keystone inaccordance with the Shaikan Production Sharing Contract ("PSC"), in exchange for the crude oil delivered to theKRG. Under these arrangements, payments were made by or on behalf of the KRG to Gulf Keystone, rather than by GulfKeystone to the KRG. For the purposes of the reporting requirements under the UK Regulations, Gulf Keystone isrequired to characterise the value of the KRG's production entitlements under the PSC (for which the KRG receivespayment directly from the market) as a payment to the KRG. From 19 July 2023, crude oil produced by Gulf Keystonewas sold to local buyers. The KRG received its share of profit oil in accordance with the PSC and sold the volumesdirectly to local buyers with the estimated value of such sales being included as a payment to the KRG. 2. Thousand barrels of oil. 3. For crude oil sales into the ITP from 1 January 2023 to 25 March 2023, capacity building payments werededucted from the monthly crude oil sales invoice amount payable to Gulf Keystone and no direct payment was made tothe KRG. For local sales from 19 July 2023 to 31 December 2023, the KRG received capacity building volumes in kind,which they then sold to local buyers. The value of licence, rental and security fees has been accrued and is notexpected to be paid, but rather offset against historic revenue due from the KRG, which have not yet beenrecognised in the financial statements.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
                     aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
& Corporate Communications 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 317752 
EQS News ID:  1888785 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888785&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
