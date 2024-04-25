DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Dividend Declaration Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q1 as targeted; equating to a 6.0% annualised dividend yield This announcement contains price sensitive information. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2024 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 24 May 2024 to Shareholders on the register at 3 May 2024. The ex-dividend date will be 2 May 2024. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.0% based on the closing share price on 24 April 2024. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: Starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BRC3R375 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 317754 EQS News ID: 1888771 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 25, 2024