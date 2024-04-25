Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:00 Uhr
1,562 Euro
-0,034
-2,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5621,61209:26
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 08:31
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 24th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6160     GBP1.3860 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5920     GBP1.3700 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6042     GBP1.3792

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,851,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   5,175   1.6120        XDUB     08:31:04      00028828032TRDU1 
     663   1.6060        XDUB     09:12:32      00028828631TRDU1 
   2,159   1.6120        XDUB     09:42:25      00028828922TRDU1 
   1,500   1.6160        XDUB     09:55:17      00028828996TRDU1 
   2,335   1.6120        XDUB     09:55:45      00028828998TRDU1 
     188   1.6080        XDUB     10:23:05      00028829164TRDU1 
   1,961   1.6080        XDUB     10:23:05      00028829163TRDU1 
   2,235   1.6080        XDUB     10:23:05      00028829162TRDU1 
   2,388   1.5980        XDUB     10:55:24      00028829250TRDU1 
   1,033   1.6000        XDUB     11:55:57      00028829612TRDU1 
     592   1.5980        XDUB     12:00:39      00028829620TRDU1 
   1,800   1.5980        XDUB     12:00:39      00028829619TRDU1 
   1,000   1.5980        XDUB     12:00:39      00028829618TRDU1 
   1,092   1.5980        XDUB     12:00:39      00028829617TRDU1 
   2,577   1.6040        XDUB     13:05:37      00028830057TRDU1 
   2,415   1.6100        XDUB     13:10:43      00028830068TRDU1 
   2,142   1.6020        XDUB     13:14:02      00028830078TRDU1 
   1,041   1.6000        XDUB     14:17:58      00028830529TRDU1 
   1,442   1.6000        XDUB     14:17:58      00028830528TRDU1 
     314   1.6080        XDUB     14:28:38      00028830711TRDU1 
   4,234   1.6080        XDUB     14:28:38      00028830712TRDU1 
   2,208   1.6100        XDUB     14:54:23      00028831297TRDU1 
   1,203   1.6080        XDUB     14:54:33      00028831302TRDU1 
     615   1.6080        XDUB     14:54:33      00028831301TRDU1 
   1,185   1.6080        XDUB     14:54:33      00028831300TRDU1 
   1,940   1.6080        XDUB     14:54:33      00028831299TRDU1 
   2,174   1.5960        XDUB     15:42:05      00028831888TRDU1 
   1,726   1.5960        XDUB     15:42:05      00028831887TRDU1 
   1,500   1.5960        XDUB     15:42:05      00028831886TRDU1 
   2,355   1.5960        XDUB     15:42:05      00028831885TRDU1 
     517   1.5960        XDUB     15:42:05      00028831884TRDU1 
     855   1.5960        XDUB     15:42:05      00028831883TRDU1 
   1,775   1.5920        XDUB     16:09:00      00028832130TRDU1 
   3,600   1.6000        XDUB     16:23:00      00028832227TRDU1 
     61   1.6000        XDUB     16:23:00      00028832228TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,693   1.3860        XLON     09:56:06      00028829001TRDU1 
   2,688   1.3860        XLON     09:56:06      00028829002TRDU1 
     31   1.3860        XLON     09:56:06      00028829003TRDU1 
   2,789   1.3860        XLON     10:20:45      00028829155TRDU1 
     777   1.3820        XLON     10:23:05      00028829165TRDU1 
   3,106   1.3820        XLON     10:23:05      00028829166TRDU1 
   1,286   1.3820        XLON     10:23:05      00028829167TRDU1 
   1,565   1.3780        XLON     12:52:13      00028829906TRDU1 
   1,117   1.3780        XLON     12:52:13      00028829907TRDU1 
     608   1.3740        XLON     13:14:14      00028830079TRDU1 
   4,297   1.3740        XLON     13:14:14      00028830080TRDU1 
   2,478   1.3820        XLON     14:50:53      00028831280TRDU1 
     401   1.3820        XLON     14:50:53      00028831281TRDU1 
     670   1.3780        XLON     14:55:50      00028831318TRDU1 
   2,377   1.3780        XLON     14:55:50      00028831319TRDU1 
   5,605   1.3780        XLON     14:55:50      00028831320TRDU1 
     217   1.3780        XLON     14:55:50      00028831321TRDU1 
   2,902   1.3700        XLON     15:42:05      00028831889TRDU1 
   2,220   1.3760        XLON     16:23:53      00028832238TRDU1 
   2,173   1.3760        XLON     16:23:53      00028832239TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  317748 
EQS News ID:  1888767 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1888767&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

