Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 24th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6160 GBP1.3860 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5920 GBP1.3700 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6042 GBP1.3792

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,851,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,175 1.6120 XDUB 08:31:04 00028828032TRDU1 663 1.6060 XDUB 09:12:32 00028828631TRDU1 2,159 1.6120 XDUB 09:42:25 00028828922TRDU1 1,500 1.6160 XDUB 09:55:17 00028828996TRDU1 2,335 1.6120 XDUB 09:55:45 00028828998TRDU1 188 1.6080 XDUB 10:23:05 00028829164TRDU1 1,961 1.6080 XDUB 10:23:05 00028829163TRDU1 2,235 1.6080 XDUB 10:23:05 00028829162TRDU1 2,388 1.5980 XDUB 10:55:24 00028829250TRDU1 1,033 1.6000 XDUB 11:55:57 00028829612TRDU1 592 1.5980 XDUB 12:00:39 00028829620TRDU1 1,800 1.5980 XDUB 12:00:39 00028829619TRDU1 1,000 1.5980 XDUB 12:00:39 00028829618TRDU1 1,092 1.5980 XDUB 12:00:39 00028829617TRDU1 2,577 1.6040 XDUB 13:05:37 00028830057TRDU1 2,415 1.6100 XDUB 13:10:43 00028830068TRDU1 2,142 1.6020 XDUB 13:14:02 00028830078TRDU1 1,041 1.6000 XDUB 14:17:58 00028830529TRDU1 1,442 1.6000 XDUB 14:17:58 00028830528TRDU1 314 1.6080 XDUB 14:28:38 00028830711TRDU1 4,234 1.6080 XDUB 14:28:38 00028830712TRDU1 2,208 1.6100 XDUB 14:54:23 00028831297TRDU1 1,203 1.6080 XDUB 14:54:33 00028831302TRDU1 615 1.6080 XDUB 14:54:33 00028831301TRDU1 1,185 1.6080 XDUB 14:54:33 00028831300TRDU1 1,940 1.6080 XDUB 14:54:33 00028831299TRDU1 2,174 1.5960 XDUB 15:42:05 00028831888TRDU1 1,726 1.5960 XDUB 15:42:05 00028831887TRDU1 1,500 1.5960 XDUB 15:42:05 00028831886TRDU1 2,355 1.5960 XDUB 15:42:05 00028831885TRDU1 517 1.5960 XDUB 15:42:05 00028831884TRDU1 855 1.5960 XDUB 15:42:05 00028831883TRDU1 1,775 1.5920 XDUB 16:09:00 00028832130TRDU1 3,600 1.6000 XDUB 16:23:00 00028832227TRDU1 61 1.6000 XDUB 16:23:00 00028832228TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,693 1.3860 XLON 09:56:06 00028829001TRDU1 2,688 1.3860 XLON 09:56:06 00028829002TRDU1 31 1.3860 XLON 09:56:06 00028829003TRDU1 2,789 1.3860 XLON 10:20:45 00028829155TRDU1 777 1.3820 XLON 10:23:05 00028829165TRDU1 3,106 1.3820 XLON 10:23:05 00028829166TRDU1 1,286 1.3820 XLON 10:23:05 00028829167TRDU1 1,565 1.3780 XLON 12:52:13 00028829906TRDU1 1,117 1.3780 XLON 12:52:13 00028829907TRDU1 608 1.3740 XLON 13:14:14 00028830079TRDU1 4,297 1.3740 XLON 13:14:14 00028830080TRDU1 2,478 1.3820 XLON 14:50:53 00028831280TRDU1 401 1.3820 XLON 14:50:53 00028831281TRDU1 670 1.3780 XLON 14:55:50 00028831318TRDU1 2,377 1.3780 XLON 14:55:50 00028831319TRDU1 5,605 1.3780 XLON 14:55:50 00028831320TRDU1 217 1.3780 XLON 14:55:50 00028831321TRDU1 2,902 1.3700 XLON 15:42:05 00028831889TRDU1 2,220 1.3760 XLON 16:23:53 00028832238TRDU1 2,173 1.3760 XLON 16:23:53 00028832239TRDU1

