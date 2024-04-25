NASDAQ OMX Nordic: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (137/24)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return futures/forwards in Atlas Copco AB ser. A (ATCOA) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.40, gross return futures/forwards in SSAB AB ser. A (SSABA) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.00, gross return futures/forwards in Trelleborg AB ser. B (TRELB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.75, gross return futures/forwards in ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B (ASSAB) due to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.70. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, April 25, 2024. As a result of the adjustment gross return futures/forwards prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received "X" or "Y" or "R" or "Z" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1215939