IDTechEx Release New Global Carbon Dioxide Removal Market Report

It is becoming increasingly clear that removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere will be needed to avoid global warming beyond 1.5-2°C. Estimates vary, but climate scenarios suggest that it will be almost impossible to meet the targets set out by the Paris Agreement without leveraging carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions, leading to increased attention from researchers, governments, investors, entrepreneurs, and various corporations with ambitious climate goals.

This new carbon dioxide removal report from IDTechEx offers these interested parties a comprehensive outlook of the emerging CDR industry and carbon credit markets, with an in-depth analysis of the technological, economic, regulatory, and environmental aspects shaping this market.

The report offers a granular forecast until 2044 for the deployment of nine NET categories (DACCS, BECCS, biochar, biomass burial, direct ocean capture, ocean alkalinity enhancement, seaweed sinking, enhanced rock weathering, and carbonation of minerals), alongside exclusive unbiased analysis and interview-based company profiles.

Some of the key questions answered in this report include:

What are the requirements (energy, land, water, feedstocks, supply chain) for the deployment of CDR methods?

What is the climate impact of implementing CDR on a large scale?

Which gaps (technological, regulatory, business model) need to be addressed to enable each NET?

What is the status of CDR within compliance markets and voluntary carbon credit markets and what is the market potential?

What are the key drivers and hurdles for CDR market growth?

How much do CDR solutions cost today and may cost in the future?

Who are the key players in the CDR space?

What is needed to further develop the CDR sector?





"Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) 2024-2044: Technologies, Players, Carbon Credit Markets, and Forecasts" covers the following key aspects:

Carbon dioxide removal technology and market analysis:

Data and context on each type of NET (negative emission technology).

Analysis of the challenges and opportunities in the nascent CDR (carbon dioxide removal) carbon credit markets.

State of the art and innovation in the field.

Detailed overview of CDR technologies: land-based, mineralization-based, ocean-based, DACCS (direct air carbon capture with storage), and BiCRS (biomass with carbon capture and storage).

Market potential (both voluntary and compliance) of CDR carbon offsets.

Key strategies for scaling long-term CDR technologies.

The economics of scaling up CDR operations.

Assessment of requirements (infrastructure, energy, supply chain, etc) for CDR market uptake.

Climate benefit potential of main CDR solutions.

Benchmarking based on factors such as technology readiness level (TRL), cost, and scale potential.

Key regulations and policies influencing the CDR market.

Carbon dioxide removal player analysis and trends:

Primary information from key CDR-related companies.

Analysis of CDR players' latest developments, observing projects announced, funding, trends, partnerships, and key patents.

Carbon dioxide removal market forecasts and analysis:

Granular market forecasts until 2044 for durable, engineered CDR solutions, subdivided into nine technological areas.

The main contents of this report include:

Executive summary

Introduction

- Introduction and general analysis

- Carbon credit markets and the status of CDR credits

- Introduction to direct air capture (DAC)

- DAC technologies

- DAC companies

- DAC challenges

- DAC economics

- Introduction

- Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)

- Biochar

- Emerging BiCRS solutions

Soil carbon sequestration

Mineralization-based CDR

Ocean-based carbon dioxide removal

- Introduction

- Ocean-based CDR: abiotic methods

- Ocean-based CDR: biotic methods

List of company profiles

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/CDR.

IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

