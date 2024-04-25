Anzeige
First North Denmark: Relesys A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN             Name

DK0061680436    RELESYS

Relesys A/S is given observation status because the company and Copilot Capital
Limited have entered into an agreement for Copilot Capital Limited to acquire
all of the outstanding shares in the company and initiate a compulsory
redemption process. 

According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares,
the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from April 24, 2024.



__________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel.+45 33 77 03 33
