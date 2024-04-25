First North Denmark: Relesys A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0061680436 RELESYS Relesys A/S is given observation status because the company and Copilot Capital Limited have entered into an agreement for Copilot Capital Limited to acquire all of the outstanding shares in the company and initiate a compulsory redemption process. According to rule 4.1.1 in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from April 24, 2024. __________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel.+45 33 77 03 33