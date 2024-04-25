u-blox AG / Key word(s): Partnership

u-blox secures significant project wins in the robotic lawnmower market with its high-precision positioning technology



25.04.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST





Thalwil, Switzerland - April 25, 2024 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, announced a number of significant project wins in the robotic lawnmower (RLM) sector, marking a notable achievement by partnering with the majority of manufacturers in this space. These project wins are not just milestones for the company but are anticipated to generate upwards of USD 100 million in expected revenue over time, starting from 2024. This accomplishment positions the company as a dominant force in high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology and underlines its strategic positioning and influence in shaping the future of robotic lawnmowing. The robotic lawnmower market is experiencing significant growth. According to an ABI report (2023), the robotic lawnmower market will have 2.6 million units in 2024 and is estimated to grow by about 18.5% in the next years. Our expectation for high-precision GNSS technology to reach a 33% penetration rate in this market by the end of the decade exemplifies the category of machines suitable for a wide range of autonomous robotic applications across manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure monitoring, smart cities, and other Internet of Things (IoT) segments. Traditional robotic lawnmowers, which typically rely on buried boundary wires to define the mowing area, can be labor-intensive to install and maintain due to their susceptibility to damage. Mowers with basic sensors often navigate in random patterns with rudimentary obstacle avoidance, leading to inefficient coverage. The inefficiency of their navigation means they consume more time and electricity, raising operational costs. The advancements in GNSS technology, particularly the development of real-time kinematic (RTK) GNSS systems capable of delivering centimeter-level accuracy, have made it possible to significantly enhance the performance of RLMs in a sustainable manner. Precise positioning and navigation eliminate the need for boundary wires, ensure systematic mowing without overlap, provide even mowing and desired patterns while protecting sensitive areas like flowerbeds from accidental damage, and enhance the lawn's aesthetic appeal by effortlessly creating pleasing stripe patterns or intricate designs. Overall high-precision positioning technology saves time, energy, and operational expenses. Stephan Zizala, CEO at u-blox, said: "I am pleased with u-blox's achievement in the robotic lawnmower sector and extend my gratitude to our partners for the trust they placed in us. Achieving centimeter-level accuracy in GNSS broadens the possibilities for implementing this technology across multiple markets. I am confident that we'll witness a growing adoption of high-precision positioning technology in various products. With u-blox's technological edge in the field, we will continue collaborating with our customers on innovative solutions."

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) provides semiconductor chips, modules, and IoT services that reliably locate and connect every thing. Our cutting-edge solutions drive innovation for the car of the future and the Internet of Things. Headquartered in Thalwil (Zurich), Switzerland, we have a global presence of 1,400 experts who enable our customers to build solutions for a precise, smart, and sustainable future. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Strategy Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com



End of Media Release

