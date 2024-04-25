EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 25 April 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024
CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:
Tuesday, 21 May: Warsaw
Wednesday, 22 May: Berlin
Thursday, 23 May: Prague
"The quality of CPIPG's assets and local teams are unmatched in the CEE region," said David Greenbaum, CEO. "We encourage all of our bond investors to attend."
Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 8 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com. More details will be provided after registration.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
