EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Real Estate

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024



25.04.2024 / 08:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254



Press Release - Corporate News



Luxembourg, 25 April 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Fixed-Income Investor Days 2024



CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG" or the "Group") is pleased to invite our fixed-income investors to register for property tours and meetings with our management teams, as follows:



Tuesday, 21 May: Warsaw

Wednesday, 22 May: Berlin

Thursday, 23 May: Prague



"The quality of CPIPG's assets and local teams are unmatched in the CEE region," said David Greenbaum, CEO. "We encourage all of our bond investors to attend."



Investors are encouraged to RSVP by 8 May to Moritz Mayer: m.mayer@cpipg.com . More details will be provided after registration.



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com



For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn



25.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

